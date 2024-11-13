Every Non-BMW Car Powered By The B58 Engine

The B58 engine is a modern-day legend revered by enthusiasts and tuners alike. It was introduced as a replacement for the N55 engine back in 2015, and quickly gained a reputation for its smooth, potent power delivery, great tuning potential, fantastic reliability, and huge versatility. It's a 3.0-liter twin-scroll turbocharged straight-six with a closed-deck aluminum engine block design and other robust internal components to ensure extremely high rigidity to support its higher compression ratio of 11.0:1 (versus 10.2:1 for the N55).

Advertisement

The BMW B58 engine initially debuted on the F30-generation BMW 340i sedan, but soon found its way into many other cars in subsequent years. Naturally, you'd expect it to feature beneath the hoods of BMW's driving machines, but because it's an engine everybody is currently raving about, its application isn't limited to just BMW models. In fact, the B58 engine currently powers up to four non-BMW cars, upholding the Bavarian giant's long held reputation for supplying some of its most significant engines to other automakers.