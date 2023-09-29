New SUV On The Block: What To Know About The Ineos Grenadier

In 2016, long before the first Grenadier rolled off the production line, Land Rover fan Ratcliffe tried to buy the tooling for the recently discontinued Defender, but Jaguar Land Rover refused. Not one to give up easily — the septuagenarian has trekked to the North and South Poles — Ratcliffe set about making a spiritual successor to the retired Defender.

Fast-forward to 2020, with the design of the Grenadier revealed, JLR mounted a legal bid to trademark the shape of the Land Rover. The carmaker lost this bid, leaving Ratcliffe free to continue his Grenadier project. The off-roader does indeed look strikingly similar to the previous-generation Land Rover Defender and isn't far away from an early Mercedes G-Class either.

Defender-esque details of the boxy Grenadier include flat front fenders onto which maps, tools, and cups of tea can be placed, while rear passengers are bathed in light from a set of mailbox-shaped windows along the roofline. There's also an exposed rear wheel on the split tailgate, smartly mounted backward so that the interior of the hub can be fitted with a door and used as storage.

Other Land Rover qualities include how the lower half of the interior can be hosed out and how the controls are designed to work while wearing gloves. So while there is a touchscreen, it can be controlled entirely with buttons and knobs if the driver wishes. The seats only have manual adjustments for a similar reason.