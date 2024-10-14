5 Non-BMW Cars Powered By BMW Engines

In the summer of 1988, four heads of the McLaren Formula 1 team waited at the Milan Airport for a delayed flight. Instead of flipping through a magazine from the duty-free, they collectively began the process of designing the world's finest road car at the airport bar. That evening began a four-year process of detailed obsession, culminating in exactly what the group set out to accomplish. The McLaren F1 arrived in 1992 as the company's first supercar and unquestionably the best in the world at the time.

While the logistics of the F1 were a joint effort, the bulk of the praise can be attributed to notoriously detail-obsessed Formula One designer Gordon Murry. On his obnoxiously long checklist, Gordon required the engine to be naturally aspirated, produce 100 horsepower per liter, have twelve cylinders, spew out a minimum of 550 horsepower, be structurally supportive, and — most importantly — weigh under 250 kilograms.

Unsurprisingly, an engine of that specification didn't exist in the late 1980s, so Gordon went looking for someone who could make it exist. Long-time McLaren Formula One engine supplier Honda flat out refused to try, so Gordon rang up Paul Rosche — BMW M's technical director — who stepped up to bat.

The resulting BMW S70/2 6.1-liter V12 played a large part in making the McLaren F1 a timeless legend. With 618 horsepower available at 7,400 rpm, the engine crested the specified 100 horsepower per liter mark and did so while screaming bloody murder. Its individual throttle bodies and flywheel-less design made throttle response instantaneous and its state-of-the-art tech, including Vanos variable valve timing and dry sump lubrication, made it a potent machine at any speed or in any condition.