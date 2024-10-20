8 Of The Most Expensive Cars Ever Powered By BMW's B58 Engine
BMW's B58 engine was introduced a little less than a decade ago, in 2015, as a replacement for the BMW N55, but it's already secured influence and reputation to the extent that it's now widely considered one of the best engines the Bavarian giant has ever built. It made Ward's World's 10 Best Engines several times and has consistently been praised for its great fuel efficiency, good amount of power, smooth-as-silk performance, and ability to respond very well to tuning (a trait that has made it a fan favorite).
Hence, BMW and partner automakers have relied on the B58 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six engine to power many of their models. All sorts of vehicles, from the well-regarded BMW Z4 M40i to Toyota Supra, BMW 7 Series, X7, 6 Series, X6, 5 Series, X5, 4 Series, X4, 3 Series, and X3, to name a few, have the 3.0-liter turbocharged straight-six under their hoods. Below, we've identified eight of the most expensive cars to ever feature the BMW B58 engine.
Boldmen CR4
The CR4 roadster is the first vehicle from German Sports car manufacturer Boldmen, founded by Harald Käs, Michael Käs, and Friedhelm Wiesmann, who previously formed Wiesmann GmbH (alongside his brother Martin), a company famously known for making retro-inspired high-performance sports cars based on BMW cars and powertrains. You could say that Boldmen has taken a leaf out of Wiesmann's playbook from decades ago, seeing as the CR4 roadster is based on the BMW Z4 sports car.
Like the Wiesmann vehicles of old, the CR4 features carbon fiber body panels that help lighten curb weight to 3,296 pounds (versus 3,457 pounds for a 2021 BMW Z4 M40i). As for the engine, owners got a tuned version of the B58B30O1 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six that offers a higher level of output at 408 hp (the Z4 makes 382 hp) and hustles the roadster to 62 mph in a scant 3.9 seconds and sees it reach a top speed of 155 mph. The Boldmen CR4 has a production run of only 30 units, with prices billed at $218,000 (€184,900) when it launched back in 2021.
Morgan Plus Six
Introduced in 2019 as a replacement for the Morgan Plus 8, the Morgan Plus Six is an imposing two-door roadster that captivates with its classic Morgan silhouette. It rides on a bonded aluminum CX-Generation platform that combines with a wooden frame to provide increased stability and 100 percent more torsional rigidity than the previous aluminum platform that underpinned other Morgan vehicles. As you may have guessed, the coach-built Morgan Plus Six is also impressively lightweight, boasting a dry weight of only 1,114 kg (about 2,456 pounds).
Now, that chassis is optimized to work around the B58B30M1 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six found on the likes of the BMW G29 Z4 M40i and Toyota GR Supra. The B58 is noted for being the first turbocharged and inline six-cylinder engine to feature on a Morgan vehicle, and, as with the Z4 and GR Supra, it ensures adequate power is on tap here, too, with up to 335 hp and 369 lb-ft sent to the rear wheels via a ZF eight-speed automatic transmission. When you put it all together, the powertrain and flowing silhouette help propel the Plus Six to 62 mph in 4.2 seconds and a top speed of 166 mph. The Morgan Plus Six is available at £93,603.40 ($122,162.73 at the time of writing).
2025 BMW 740i Sedan
With a starting MSRP of 96,400, the 2025 BMW 740i Sedan is the most expensive BMW model to feature the company's B58 engine. The engine model in question is a B58B30M2 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six augmented by a 48-volt mild hybrid system to generate 375 hp and 398 pound-feet of torque, all handled by an eight-speed automatic. In this case, the run from zero to 60 mph takes a manufacturer-estimated 5.2 seconds, and the top speed is electronically limited to 130 mph – although owners can achieve up to 155 mph with performance tires and by increasing the top speed limiter.
The all-wheel-drive 2025 BMW 740i xDrive Sedan is similarly equipped, but it's about 0.3 seconds faster than its rear-drive sibling, given its 4.9-second 0-60 mph time. It also costs more, of course, with its MSRP starting at $99,400. Even punchier – and costlier – is the plug-in hybrid 2025 BMW 750e xDrive Sedan, which starts at $107,000. It pairs the B58 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six with an electric motor for a combined 483 horses and 516 pound-feet of torque, with that higher output contributing to a faster 0-60 mph time of 4.6 seconds. You can drive the 750e xDrive Sedan on electric power alone for up to 33 miles.
2025 BMW 840i
The 2025 BMW 840i is another bank-busting BMW model with the B58 engine. Fittingly, it appeals with the latest and greatest tech for a sports car under $100,000. These include a standard 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system running BMW's iDrive 7 interface, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, navigation, a Wi-Fi hotspot, USB-C ports, a wireless smartphone charger, a 16-speaker Harman Kardon audio system, and a head-up display. The cabin also ensconces occupants in Merino leather seats with power adjustments and heated functionality for the front seats, a Nappa leather-finished instrument panel, as well as dual-zone automatic climate control, ambient lighting, and a heated, leather-covered steering wheel.
A 335-hp turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six-cylinder B58 engine is standard on both the rear- and xDrive (BMW's speak for AWD) 2025 BMW 840i models. However, the 840i xDrive is the faster of the two models, with the coupe able to belt to 60 mph in 4.4 seconds (compared to 4.7 seconds for the rear-drive 840i). The standard 840i coupe has a starting MSRP of $90,800, while the 840i xDrive Coupe begins higher at $93,800.
Ineos Grenadier
The third non-BMW vehicle on this list, the Ineos Grenadier is a relatively new off-road utility vehicle crafted under the design language of the original Land Rover Defender. The driving force behind the Ineos Grenadier was founder Sir Jim Ratcliffe himself, who tried unsuccessfully to buy Jaguar Land Rover tooling to continue making the Defender following the model's discontinuation in 2016. After being refused, Ratcliffe came up with Projekt Grenadier (named for his favorite pub, The Grenadier in London) in a bid to build a modern 'Defender' for consumers who still wanted the classic off-roader.
The midsize Grenadier is outfitted as standard with the B58B30C version used in the 2020 Toyota Supra, where it makes 335 hp and 365 lb-ft of torque. However, under the hood of the Grenadier, the engine has been detuned to produce 281 hp and 332 lb-ft, resulting in a loss of 54 horses and 33 pounds of torque. With that output and a ZF eight-speed automatic transmission to work with, the Ineos Grenadier takes a leisurely 8.6 seconds to reach 60 mph on its way to a top speed of 99 mph. Pricing for the midsize SUV starts at $86,950.
[Featured image by Alexander Migl via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 4.0]
2025 BMW 550e xDrive Touring
With electrified cars fast becoming a staple for families, BMW is slowly but surely making its mark in the world of battery-powered vehicles while ensuring its fun-to-drive ethos is not lost in the process. Back in 2023, the Munich-based automaker introduced the 2024 BMW i5, its first-ever all-electric midsize luxury sedan, to the car community. While the i5 was largely unfamiliar, BMW's follow-up efforts brought a plug-in hybrid with a powertrain that most fans recognized and cherished.
The plug-in hybrid BMW 550e xDrive Touring, for instance, pairs the well-liked B58 engine with a 19 kWh high-voltage battery and 197-hp electric motor for 489 total horsepower and 516 lb-ft of torque, with that output helping the PHEV wagon to 62 mph in an impressive 4.4 seconds. With the battery fully charged, the BMW 550e xDrive Touring can cover between 51 and 56 miles on electric power alone. 2025 BMW 550e xDrive Touring prices begin at €79,300 ($86,346.20) in Germany, according to information on the BMW Blog. Unfortunately, the wagon won't be coming to the North American market. In its stead, BMW currently offers the 550e xDrive plug-in hybrid, which has the same powertrain setup and output but starts significantly lower at $72,700. The 550e xDrive sedan darts to 60 mph in 4.1 seconds.
2025 BMW X7 xDrive40i
The X7 has been one of the most luxurious and standard-setting models in BMW's lineup since its introduction in 2019, so its high cost won't come as a surprise. It justifies its $83,500 (MSRP) price tag with a bevy of desirable amenities, including multi-contour heated, power front seats, heated front armrests, a heated steering wheel, four-zone automatic climate control, a moonroof, multicolor ambient interior lighting, 21-inch wheels with all-season run-flat tires, and heated outside mirrors. On the tech front, there's a 14.9-inch touchscreen, 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability, navigation, a Wi-Fi hotspot, a wireless smartphone charger, and a 10-speaker audio system.
Performance is also reasonably good. The X7 xDrive40i uses the same B58 model as the BMW 7 Series, meaning a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six-cylinder engine that pairs with a 48-volt mild hybrid system to produce 375 hp and 398 lb-ft of torque. However, compared to the BMW 740i xDrive's 4.9-second 0-60 mph time, the X7 xDrive40i is slower at 60 mph, considering its manufacturer estimated 5.6 seconds run time.
2025 BMW X6 xDrive40i
Part of the third X6 generation launched back in 2019 for the 2020 model year, the sporty 2025 BMW X6 xDrive40i has numerous niceties that are sure to please, like heated and power front sport seats, memory settings for the driver's seat, a leather-covered steering wheel, a moonroof, multicolor ambient interior lighting, and dual-zone automatic climate control. The list of technology features is also heavy, with a 14.9-inch touchscreen, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, voice commands, a wireless smartphone charger, Bluetooth, and a 10-speaker sound system all being part of the standard package.
A BMW vehicle so well-equipped is always going to demand a huge sum, however, and the 2025 BMW X6 xDrive40i does not disappoint, with MSRP starting from $74,500. In addition to the features above, that amount gets you a high-performance drive courtesy of the same B58 engine model found in the aforementioned X6. Flow of the power generated (375 hp and 398 lb-ft) is captured by an eight-speed automatic transmission that helps ensure there's enough oomph to catapult the midsized Coupe SUV to 60 mph in 5.2 seconds. Top speed in standard use case is 130 mph but can be increased to 155 mph by equipping the X6 with performance tires and raising the top speed limiter.