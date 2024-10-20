8 Of The Most Expensive Cars Ever Powered By BMW's B58 Engine

BMW's B58 engine was introduced a little less than a decade ago, in 2015, as a replacement for the BMW N55, but it's already secured influence and reputation to the extent that it's now widely considered one of the best engines the Bavarian giant has ever built. It made Ward's World's 10 Best Engines several times and has consistently been praised for its great fuel efficiency, good amount of power, smooth-as-silk performance, and ability to respond very well to tuning (a trait that has made it a fan favorite).

Advertisement

Hence, BMW and partner automakers have relied on the B58 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six engine to power many of their models. All sorts of vehicles, from the well-regarded BMW Z4 M40i to Toyota Supra, BMW 7 Series, X7, 6 Series, X6, 5 Series, X5, 4 Series, X4, 3 Series, and X3, to name a few, have the 3.0-liter turbocharged straight-six under their hoods. Below, we've identified eight of the most expensive cars to ever feature the BMW B58 engine.