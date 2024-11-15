10 Of The Lowest-Displacement Engines In Production Today

Stellantis, one of the automaking conglomerates that owns many of the top car brands in the world, including Fiat, isn't doing well. In July 2024, the company's CEO stated that it might be necessary to ax some of its brands to ensure the carmaker remains profitable in the long term, leading to inevitable speculation about which brands might be heading for the chop. Fiat is unlikely to be one of them, but its cars are now suffering a sales slump in Europe and weak demand in overseas markets. As a result, production of multiple key models in the brand's lineup has been temporarily paused.

This has led to an unusual situation for the brand's 1.0L GSE engine, which is currently found under the hood of the long-running Fiat Panda. Stellantis had originally planned to phase out its combustion engines in favor of electric powertrains, and had already axed the mild hybrid 1.0L GSE powertrain option for its famous 500 city car.

However, with demand for the EV versions so low, the brand has reversed course and is now planning to reinstate a hybrid option for the 500, as well as keep its hybrid Panda for the foreseeable future. As a result, this tiny three-cylinder engine is now vital to the future of Fiat's small car lineup, despite being considered near the end of its life just a couple years ago.

