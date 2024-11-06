2024's Priciest Tech: These Are The Most Expensive Products We Tried

It's a great time to be a tech and gadget enthusiast. There are all sorts of fascinating new developments in a variety of sectors, showcasing the overall trajectory of user-grade devices for years to come. We here at SlashGear have checked out multiple new products over the course of 2024, uncovering some truly excellent purchases.

On the subject of purchases, though, while it has been a great year for tech, it hasn't exactly been a great year for buying tech. This stuff is expensive, to put the matter lightly. Next-level technological developments don't come cheap, and many of the products we've reviewed, quality though they may be, will cost you a proverbial arm and leg. Such is the price you have to pay for advancement.

On the bright side, if you do have a massive stack of cash burning a hole in your wallet, we've checked out tons of neat stuff for you to blow it all on. Here are some of the most expensive items that we've reviewed across several different product segments in 2024.