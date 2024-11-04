6 One-Key Compatible Milwaukee Tools That Can Help Make Your Toolkit Smarter

Milwaukee is known for its powerful, high-quality cordless tools which offer you the freedom to work where you want, regardless of proximity to a power source. However, it's also a lot easier to misplace a cordless tool, especially on a busy job site or in a messy garage. Fortunately, Milwaukee has developed the One-Key system, a proprietary Bluetooth network that connects your tools and makes them smarter. Unlike the Milwaukee Tick, which is essentially just a tracker tag similar to an AirTag, the Milwaukee One-Key system offers not just tracking abilities but also additional smart features, customization, and software.

The Milwaukee One-Key system is currently available for over 120 different power tools and accessories such as the Milwaukee MX Fuel battery charger — which is a product expensive enough that you'll definitely want to keep tabs on it. The company is constantly adding new One-Key-enabled products to its lineup, as well. If you're a fan of the brand, some of the Milwaukee tools you already own may already be equipped with the feature — if you're not sure, it's not difficult to check if your Milwaukee tool has One-Key enabled.

If you're looking to take advantage of the brand's smart system, here are six One-Key compatible Milwaukee tools that can help make your toolkit smarter. All of the recommended tools in this list have been vetted and boast strong reviews from either customers or professional reviewers. More information on how these tools were evaluated can be found at the end of this list.

