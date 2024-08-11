Milwaukee One-Key Vs. Tick: What's The Difference Between These Bluetooth Trackers?

Milwaukee is one of the best power tool brands on the market, but there's no two ways about it, the company's products can be fairly expensive. Whether you're a home DIYer or a professional contractor, anyone who invests money to build even a moderately sized collection of these tools is going to want to be sure that they aren't going to lose any of them. A good locking truck toolbox can go a long way toward protecting your equipment from being stolen, but it isn't a sure thing. It also won't protect you if you absentmindedly leave something at a job site only to return and discover that it's nowhere to be found. That's where digital tracking comes into play.

Advertisement

There are a lot of different tracking systems out there and they can work in a couple of different ways. Some of them might be built into the product while others might be made from separate tags. Some might relay their position to a GPS app, while others might simply beep loudly to make it easier for you to find them if they're misplaced. Milwaukee itself actually makes a couple of different equipment tagging systems for its tools: One-Key and Tick. These aren't simply two different product lines that perform the same task, though. There are several key differences between them. You might be considering investing in one of these systems. If so, you'll probably want to know what these major differences are.

Advertisement