Can Milwaukee M12 And M18 Batteries Be Tracked? What You Need To Know

Have you ever noticed that your battery packs seem to be inexplicably slippery? Even if you set a battery pack down on a workbench and walk away for five minutes, there's always a distinct chance it'll have completely vanished by the time you get back. It's incredibly frustrating, as you obviously need a battery pack to use your power tools and equipment. Assuming you don't have a bad case of garage gremlins, those packs have to be lying around somewhere, waiting to be recovered.

The ideal solution for a slippery battery pack is some kind of tracking system, one that can clue you into the pack's precise, or at least approximate, location whenever it suddenly vanishes into the ether. Some hardware brands integrate this kind of technology into their products – for instance, the Milwaukee hardware brand utilizes its proprietary One-Key system to detect and track tools and equipment. If you've misplaced a couple of Milwaukee tool battery packs, specifically the M12 and M18 models, could you use One-Key to track them down? As they are natively, the answer to that would be no, but through external tracking devices, there may still be a way to get a proverbial leash on those batteries.