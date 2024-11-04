8 Classic Pontiac Models With Great Resale Value

While many were sad seeing the last Pontiac ever to leave the factory in 2010, management at General Motors was convinced at the time that it had to be done to keep the company from going under. One could argue they should have kept Pontiac and axed Buick, but that is all water under the bridge by now. One thing is certain — potential future classic Pontiacs stopped being made nearly 15 years ago. This means pretty much all Pontiacs ever made are now classics. That said, some models we'll cherish for years to come, while others are best forgotten. Regardless, there are still millions of old Pontiacs roaming the streets and tucked away in garages from coast to coast in various states.

Advertisement

The resale value of new cars typically drops immediately after buying, with some brands, like BMW and Mercedes, experiencing sharper depreciation than others. Values of used cars can be less predictable, especially those of a defunct brand. And when a brand has been out of production for 15 years, the values of its models can either fall to practically nothing or rapidly rise like a meme stock or cryptocurrency. However, even classic cars tend to be at least marginally more predictable than those. Nonetheless, Pontiac created a whole host of desirable models in its many decades of car production, and while this is not to be construed as investment advice in any way, these classic Pontiacs can expect excellent resale values.

Advertisement