What Happened To Victory Motorcycles And Who Made Them?

The first Victory motorcycle appeared on the market in 1998 with the launch of the company's V92C Cruiser. As the name suggests, the Victory V92C featured a 92-cubic-inch (1,507cc) V-twin engine making it another non-Harley motorcycle powered by a V-twin engine.

Over the next 18 years, Victory would produce almost 60 different V-twin motorcycle models. For the 2017 model year alone, Victory models included powerful cruisers like Octane, Hammer S, Gunner, and Vegas. The Victory Magnum bagger and Cross-Country Tour models featured motorcycles with long range comfort and enough cargo capacity to hold enough clothes for a few days. In addition, the Victory High-Ball offered a no-frills theme with 12-inch-high (305mm) ape-hanger bars.

Polaris, Victory Motorcycles' parent company, announced that 2017 would be Victory's final year on January 9, 2017. The announcement, shared by Polaris Investor Relations, cites Victory's low market share and limited profitability as reasons for the business closure.

Production continued for Indian Motorcycles, another major motorcycle brand owned by Polaris, and the Polaris Slingshot three-wheeled motorcycle. In addition, Polaris vowed to provide Victory motorcycle replacement parts until 2027.