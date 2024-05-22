10 Of The Best Victory Motorcycle Models Ever Built
In the world of American-made motorcycles, many likely already know plenty of facts about companies like Harley-Davidson. But back in 1997, a newcomer called Victory Motorcycles set out to compete with the motorcycle titan.
Over 18 years, Victory Motorcycles carved out a loyal niche, releasing 60 models. Despite this, the company wound down its operations and passed the torch on to the traditional motorcycle brand Indian after years of unprofitability.
Although Victory's engines have quieted, the motorcycles it produced were cherished and highly reliable. To this day, the spirit of Victory lives on, and there are still many loyal enthusiasts, in addition to Victory Motorcycle Club members and chapters around the country.
Let's take a trip down memory lane and visit some of the best Victory Motorcycle models ever built. Each model selected was carefully weighed, evaluating performance, reliability, comfort, handling, and aesthetics. These motorcycles symbolize Victory's innovative spirit.
V92C
When Victory Motorcycles first came onto the scene, it led with the V92C, which began selling in 1998. As the first-ever model produced by Victory Motorcycles, it's cherished as a piece of American history. At the time, it was powered by the biggest and baddest V-twin engine on the market, a 1507cc air-cooled engine capable of pumping out 65 horsepower.
Per Rider Magazine, "The engine doesn't look like a Vulcan engine, and it doesn't look like a Harley engine. It looks like a Victory engine."
Riders touted its excellent torque and smooth handling, a testament to how well it was built, considering it weighed a whopping 600 pounds. The motorcycle only got better with time, as many claim the 2002-2003 models saw both engine and chassis improvements.
The motorcycle has a really old-school look, with mudguards, wide handlebars, and comfy seat. The bike also has large oil jackets and a front-mounted oil cooler for improved fuel efficiency. At one point, the V92C was considered the best cruiser on the market, and it was a real head-turner.
Kingpin
The Victory Kingpin was produced from 2004 to 2012 and featured a mix of classic American cruiser features paired with a touch of modern elements — the best of both worlds. This cruiser came in various styles, such as the Kingpin 8-Ball, Kingpin Tour, and Kingpin Low, which catered to different riders' preferences. There was no shortage of chrome and classic styling touches, like flared fenders and two-tone paint schemes.
To keep the momentum going, Victory described the Kingpin as "large and in charge." The proof lay in the range of substantial 1507cc, 1634cc, and 1731cc air-cooled, four-stroke, 50-degree V-Twin engines in various Kingpins over the years.
These solid, reliable beasts were well-received for their build and style. Even though they weighed over 666 pounds, the Kingpin has inverted front forks and steers effortlessly. Paired with full floorboards, riders are in for a smooth ride. The Kingpin was so popular it made up nearly 20% of all Victory Motorcycle sales.
Hammer
The Victory Hammer was a muscle cruiser motorcycle first introduced in 2005. While there were 19 generations, it was eventually discontinued in 2015. Much like its namesake, the Hammer was built to be trustworthy and capable of getting the job done.
Living by the mantra "less is more," this motorcycle's engineering is a testament to custom legend Arlen Ness's design expertise. The Hammer offered more power than conventional pushrod cruiser engine designs. Powered by an air/oil-cooled 50-degree V-twin engine, single overhead camshafts, four valves per cylinder, and a 100-inch motor, the Hammer has the lowest warranty claims out of all Polaris engines.
The Hammer handles well with its improved frame cradle to clear corners, exceptional suspension, and 300-millimeter front and rear disc brakes that offer a comfortable ride. It has a distinctive, raw, and aggressive look compared to other Victory motorcycles due to the 250-section rear tire paired with a smaller 18-inch front wheel.
Vision
First introduced as a concept bike in 2005, the Victory Vision would later become a reality, released as a touring bike in 2008. The Vision model would be Victory's most modern and futuristic design with sleek, continuous curves, and a sight that just beckons riders to take it for a spin.
Powered by a 1731cc "Freedom," four-stroke, air-cooled, 50-degree V-Twin engine, the motorcycle came with a six-speed manual transmission with overdrive. A versatile bike capable of taking on different riding scenarios, it was ahead of its time, and the Victory Vision even offered iPod connectivity.
For its time, the Victory Vision might have seemed like a spaceship with its cruise control, high-quality stereo, heated seats, and handlebar grips. This model wasn't just decked out with neat bells and whistles and made to look cool; it was a reliable ride, too. The Vision came with good suspension that damped out bumps, came with ABS, and had no pitching or bouncing issues. The only downside is the short 2500-mile service intervals.
Octane
The Victory Octane was produced from 1998 to 2017 and could be considered Victory's most aggressive build. Just looking at the motorcycle gives you a feeling of power. Visually, the Octane has sharper edges and harder lines, and when you throw in the matte steel grey bodywork on the blacked-out chassis and powertrain, you've got yourself a real work of art.
Compared to other Victory models, the Octane is lighter (548 pounds) and has a liquid-cooled 1,179cc V-twin engine that pumps out 104 horsepower at 8,000 rpm and 79 lb-ft at 6,000 rpm.
The Octane is a rare breed, with only 4,000 total motorcycles shipped. If weren't fortunate enough to get your hands on this bike, the next closest thing would probably be the Indian Scout motorcycle, which shares around 35% of its parts. More recently, the 2025 Indian Scout has a new look and details for the brand's cruiser worth checking out, too.
The Victory Octane represents the brand's bold and evergreen design, crossing the finish line as one of its last motorcycles to come off the line.
Vegas
Viva Las Vegas! The Victory Vegas motorcycle hit the roads in 2003 and was produced until 2017 (although there were a few years in between there where production ceased). This model was stylish, with a low-slung appearance for a chopper-style bare-cruiser — the brainchild of designer Michael Song, who was also the lead behind Victory Motorcycle's CORE concept bike.
The Vegas had a minimalist design and was built to last. It came with a 1,510cc air/oil-cooled 50-degree V-twin engine, with later models having larger engines at 1,634cc and 1,731cc. The ride quality has been touted as smooth, with great ground clearance and no wobble or weave. As an added bonus, the low seats and comfortable ride are ideal for those who suffer from back pain.
Complementing the Vegas was the Vegas 8-Ball, which had its own distinctive black powder-coated finish, different from the chrome accents seen on the standard Vegas. One could say the 8-Ball was the edgier, moodier brother of the original chrome, clean-cut Vegas.
Cross Country
Victory introduced the Cross Country in 2010. This touring motorcycle offered more features and upgrades than other models, catering to riders looking to travel long distances.
The bike came with essentials for any cross-country rider, like a generous fuel tank that could hold 5.8 gallons, giving riders more range before having to stop to fill up. It also had a lot of storage space, with deep saddlebags and a large top case (standard for the XC models). Additional features catering to comfort included ergonomic seats, full floorboards and adjustable passenger mini-floorboards, wind-deflecting high front windshields, cruise control, and heated handlebars.
One can expect this beast to be heavier and made to last. Tipping the scales at 794 pounds, the Cross Country was built with a 1,731cc, 106 cubic inch air/oil-cooled, fuel-injected SOHC engine with four valves per cylinder. Meant to be a pack mule, this motorcycle also has a load capacity of 566 pounds, enough to carry all your belongings to wherever the road takes you.
2009 Cory Ness Jackpot
The 2009 Cory Ness Jackpot is a one-of-a-kind Victory motorcycle inspired by the fat-tired Vegas Jackpot. The model was part of a collaboration with famous motorcycle customizer Arlen Ness and his family. Built with comfort in mind, this beefy bike stretches long and low to provide a smooth-as-butter ride. Featuring a Freedom 106/6, V-twin, four-stroke engine, the Jackpot delivers 97 horsepower at 5,000 rpm.
There's a lot to like about this motorcycle, like the custom paint, chrome, and billet finishes, and the fat 250-millimeter rear tire, which gives it that assertive look. It's such a head-turner that the bike even caught the attention of Harley-Davidson's Bill Davidson, aka "the Godfather of custom motorcycle builders." When that happens, you know you must be doing something right.
Even though the motorcycle has impressive features, some complain about the excessive heat from the exhaust and the challenges of handling the bike on soft surfaces due to the fat rear tire. Maybe a fix is upgrading and considering some of the most popular exhaust brands. Regardless, the Jackpot is a highly sought-after piece of Victory history.
Gunner
This power cruiser was in production from 2015 to 2017 and showcased Victory's ability to craft a motorcycle that combines power and style. Like other models, the Gunner comes with a 1,731cc V-twin engine that pumps out 103 lb-ft of torque, hitting top speeds of 130 mph even though it weighs 653 pounds.
Riders like the Gunner's sportier seating setup, but the wide handlebars may take some getting used to, especially when hitting faster speeds. The braking doesn't feel as smooth as other models, and some claim the front brakes are a bit rough, but it still comes with ABS and has exceptional cornering ability.
The build is solid, and even if the gearbox is noisier compared to other Victory motorcycles, it's reliable. The Victory Gunner is still a popular choice for those looking for a powerful cruiser but doesn't slack in style or performance. Like a modern computer, the Gunner is precise and formidable.
Empulse TT
Victory's Empulse TT is a testament to the company's innovation and transformation into the electric motorbike market. First introduced in 2015, the Empulse TT definitely left its mark as a fully electric, street-legal sport bike that could reach top speeds of over 100 mph —lightning on wheels.
At its core, the Empulse TT is powered by a liquid-cooled internal permanent magnet AC motor that can produce 54 horsepower (at 4500 rpm) and 61 lb-ft of peak torque. The electric motorcycle features a Brammo Power lithium-ion battery pack that has a 10.4 kWh capacity, which gets a 100-mile range on one charge. Impressive, but as it charges on a 120-volt outlet, owners need to be aware of the nine hour wait time to fully juice up the bike.
This compact electric bike has lower maintenance costs compared to its gas-guzzling counterparts, and only requires routine checks and coolant changes. However, that's not to say there aren't some decent gas-powered motorcycles with low maintenance costs. Going electric also makes this motorcycle unique in that it offers a quiet ride with a traditional feel. Victory's Empulse TT set the tone for electric motorbikes to come.
Methodology
Several factors were considered to narrow down the selection of the best Victory motorcycles ever made, such as performance, reliability, comfort, handling, and aesthetics. To finalize the selection, each motorcycle was compared and contrasted using user reviews and industry experts' opinions.