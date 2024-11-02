4 Top-Rated Thunderbolt Docks For Dual 4K Monitor Setups

Satechi is a well-regarded brand that makes some of the best docking stations for MacBooks. Its Thunderbolt 4 Multimedia Pro Dock is no exception and caters to a wider audience that wants to make the most of out of the Thunderbolt port on their laptops. It features a total of 16 ports, among which are seven USB ports, separate SD and micro SD card slots, audio in and out jacks, and a 2.5Gbps Ethernet port. The dock can be placed either upright or in a sleeping position, and can charge your laptop up to 96W through USB Power Delivery.

Retailing at $349, this docking station is absolutely loaded with video output options, allowing you to connect up to four 4K displays utilizing the two DisplayPort and two HDMI 2.1 ports. This is assuming you have a Windows laptop powerful enough to drive four monitors at once. Supported MacBooks can spit video output at 4K 60Hz on up to two monitors.

Tech Advisor's four-star review praises how versatile this dock is for handling multiple monitors. You do lose downstream ports, and the docking station isn't advertised as a charging solution for your other devices, owing to its relatively lower PD output. However, if you have multiple monitors, the Satechi Thunderbolt 4 Multimedia Pro Dock (we know, it's a mouthful), handles 4K 60Hz output perfectly well.

