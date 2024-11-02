4 Top-Rated Thunderbolt Docks For Dual 4K Monitor Setups
The biggest problem docking stations solve is the lack of connectivity options on most laptops. Forget SD card slots or Ethernet ports — a MacBook Air doesn't even have traditional full-sized USB-A ports. Fortunately, there is an expansive selection of docking stations you can buy, ranging from affordable USB-C dongles, all the way up to docks that double as monitor risers and have wireless charging pads built-in. If you're looking to hook your laptop or computer up to a dual 4K monitor setup, you might need to specifically grab a Thunderbolt-compatible docking station.
Though identical at first glance, there are a few differences between USB-C and Thunderbolt technologies that make the latter worth splurging a little more over. Despite using the same connector type as USB-C, the latest standards of Thunderbolt bring impressive bidirectional bandwidths of up to 40Gbps, and support output for multiple monitors. Based on expert reviews, here are five of the best Thunderbolt docks you can use to power dual 4K monitors. You can find more details about the methodology near the end of this read.
Satechi Thunderbolt 4 Multimedia Pro Dock
Satechi is a well-regarded brand that makes some of the best docking stations for MacBooks. Its Thunderbolt 4 Multimedia Pro Dock is no exception and caters to a wider audience that wants to make the most of out of the Thunderbolt port on their laptops. It features a total of 16 ports, among which are seven USB ports, separate SD and micro SD card slots, audio in and out jacks, and a 2.5Gbps Ethernet port. The dock can be placed either upright or in a sleeping position, and can charge your laptop up to 96W through USB Power Delivery.
Retailing at $349, this docking station is absolutely loaded with video output options, allowing you to connect up to four 4K displays utilizing the two DisplayPort and two HDMI 2.1 ports. This is assuming you have a Windows laptop powerful enough to drive four monitors at once. Supported MacBooks can spit video output at 4K 60Hz on up to two monitors.
Tech Advisor's four-star review praises how versatile this dock is for handling multiple monitors. You do lose downstream ports, and the docking station isn't advertised as a charging solution for your other devices, owing to its relatively lower PD output. However, if you have multiple monitors, the Satechi Thunderbolt 4 Multimedia Pro Dock (we know, it's a mouthful), handles 4K 60Hz output perfectly well.
Sonnet Echo 20 Thunderbolt 4 SuperDock
The Sonnet Echo 20 Thunderbolt 4 SuperDock sports a total of 20 expansion options, ranging from full-sized USB-A, USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, and Thunderbolt 4 ports. It features 2.5 gigabit Ethernet, a dedicated microphone jack, and a whole enclosure to add storage via an M.2 SSD slot.
Although the dock seemingly only has a single HDMI output, you can use one of the downstream Thunderbolt 4 ports to connect another monitor either directly through USB-C, or via an adapter. The Sonnet Echo 20 docking station can power up to two 6K displays at 60Hz, or a single monitor up to 8K. Using a single Thunderbolt 4 cable, you'll be able to supply up to 100W of charge to your laptop through Power Delivery.
Another key highlight of this docking station is support for dedicated RCA audio outputs — which can be useful in a semi-professional studio setup. You also get a full-sized SD card reader capable of high read and write speeds. The dock comes with a retainer clip that locks the Thunderbolt 4 cable in place so you don't accidentally unplug it and disconnect all peripherals connected to your laptop. AppleInsider gave the Sonnet Echo 20 Thunderbolt 4 SuperDock a full five-stars, and for $299, you are, in fact, getting some serious value out of this docking station.
Kensington SD5700T Thunderbolt 4 Docking Station
If your work or home setup utilizes monitors that connect via USB-C, the Kensington SD5700T Thunderbolt 4 Docking Station is one of the best, and comparatively affordable options out there. It can push up to 4K 60Hz on two monitors using its Thunderbolt 4 ports, and connects to your laptop through a 90W Power Delivery host port. The dock has three 10Gbps USB-A ports, gigabit Ethernet, and a full-sized SD card reader.
At first glance, this docking station from Kensington has a considerably less number of interfaces compared to the other two on this list — but this reflects well with how sleek and compact it is. It also supports a single 8K display at 60Hz, or one 4K monitor at 120Hz — making it a good choice if you're into gaming.
The Kensington SD5700T Docking Station is available for $219 on Amazon, but sees consistent fluctuation in its price. Even at its list price, the docking station fulfills its promise of expanding your connectivity options and allowing you to use a dual 4K monitor setup with your laptop. It scored a 4.5-star rating on Tech Advisor, being praised for its build quality and the fact that you get an on/off button to control the dock's power. Kensington's catalog of docking stations is seemingly endless, with options that offer HDMI output for video as well.
CalDigit TS4 Thunderbolt Dock
Quite similar in functionality to the Sonnet Echo 20 SuperDock, the CalDigit TS4 Thunderbolt 4 Dock retails at $450 on Amazon. It features a total of 18 ports for expansion, and plugs into the host machine using a single Thunderbolt 4 cable, supplying up to 98W of Power Delivery charging. It's a good departure from the all-black aesthetics of most other docking stations and instead opts for a classic silver finish, which reflects well with its premium price tag.
The CalDigit TS4 can output up to 8K on a single monitor, or 6K 60Hz on a dual monitor setup. You can connect one of your monitors directly into the DisplayPort output, and use one of the Thunderbolt ports to add a second display. Besides a variety of USB-A and USB-C ports, this docking station features 2.5 gigabit Ethernet, two slots for reading SD cards, and separate audio in and out 3.5-millimeter jacks.
The included 230W power supply means you can charge a couple of other devices using the USB-A or USB-C ports on the docking station. TechRadar rated the CalDigit TS4 Thunderbolt 4 Dock a full five-stars, with minor criticism about its high price and lack of any HDMI output. The docking station appears to be popular on Amazon, with a 4.2-star rating as well.
How these docking stations were chosen
Choosing the right docking station comes with plenty of variables — and there is a hoard of options available that offer slightly different features. Picks on this list were made based on expert reviews from trustworthy sources like TechRadar, AppleInsider, and Tech Advisor, where these docking stations were put to the test thoroughly.
While Thunderbolt 4 brings a ton of goodies, it's worth noting that certain laptops can only power a single display. There are workarounds to using two or more external monitors with a MacBook Air, but compatibility with these docking stations is only guaranteed with officially supported hardware like Windows laptops and MacBooks with the Pro-tier of processors.
Depending on your requirements, you may be better off with a traditional USB-C or DisplayLink-powered dock. For instance, a docking station that lets you switch between work and gaming can prove to be more useful if you fit its target audience better.