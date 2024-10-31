What Happened To The Aerosmith Van From 'American Pickers'?

When Mike and Frank got to the property, they found a rusted-out relic from the past with a crude hand-painted color image of what resembled Robert Crumb's "Keep on Truckin'" cartoon character standing next to a yellow and green logo version of the word "Aerosmith" on the side. As the owner showed it off to Mike and Frank, he explained that a man named Mark Lehman used to live on the property, and when the van came to the property, the whole bottom portion up to the van's frame was already in direct contact with the ground.

Advertisement

By the end of the episode, Ray Tabano, the band's original guitarist, verified the van's provenance. He recalled they used it as a dressing room and a rolling hotel because they literally lived in it, and even showed them a photo of the band in the van. Additionally, he said the yellow and green logo was "the first time the band's name had ever been written out" and the "Keep on Truckin'" dude was actually a self-portrait of the owner of the van: Mark Lehman, the same guy who once lived on the property.

Mike and Frank purchased the van for $25,000, despite the majority of it — including the engine — all but rusting away while sitting out in the Massachusetts forest for decades. However, Mike thought it was still worth the price because it was, as he described, "the most incredible thing we've ever found in our lives." That's saying something, considering the American Pickers have found some incredibly cool cars over the years.

Advertisement