The Most Expensive Car In Steven Tyler's Collection

Many of us know Steven Tyler as the theatrical lead singer of the Boston-based rock band Aerosmith. Others may know him from his two-year stint as a judge on "American Idol" for seasons 10 and 11. Still, others may know him as the father of actress Liv Tyler ("9-1-1: Lone Star," "Lord of the Rings," "Armageddon").

For those that aren't keen on Tyler's musical prowess, Aerosmith was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2001, and made it into the Songwriters Hall Of Fame in 2013. Rolling Stone (the iconic music magazine) even called him "one of the greatest singers of all time." At the ripe age of 74, he's been rockin' longer and harder than many of us have been alive.

Like many globally famous rock stars, the Demon of Screamin' has battled his fair share of issues, reportedly spending as much as $2 million on cocaine over the years. Drug and alcohol addiction has landed him in rehab more than once. He also spends a lot of money on cars and motorcycles. In fact, Tyler was once part of a custom motorcycle company. In 2012, Tyler dropped what amounts to a king's, or rock star's, ransom on the most expensive car in his collection.

Hennessey Performance is the maker of the Venom GT. When he first saw it, Tyler was smitten. While filming "American Idol" in Texas (the home of Hennessey Performance), he called them to take a test drive. Almost before the ride was over, he placed an order, but, naturally, he wanted it customized to fit his unique personality.