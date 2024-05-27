5 Of The Coolest Cars In 1980s Music Videos

There's something about Ferrari vehicles that just make you want to slam down on the gas pedal and see how high you can crank it up. That might be why Ferraris appear in action moves so often. Of course, doing something like this on a public highway is generally frowned upon for the obvious reason, a lesson that the Red Rocker, Sammy Hagar, learned the hard way in the '80s.

His classic track, "I Can't Drive 55," was inspired by an incident in which he got a speeding ticket for doing 62 mph in a 55 zone. The music video for this track exaggerates things a smidge, with Hagar speeding away from the authorities in a deep black 1982 Ferrari Berlinetta Boxer 512i.

This ferocious Ferrari is one of Hagar's favorite vehicles, maintaining a place of honor in his personal garage alongside other classic vehicles. In 2016, he showed the car off to television personality Jay Leno on the latter's automotive show, "Jay Leno's Garage." As Hagar tells it, this Ferrari is indirectly responsible for his first meeting with would-be bandmate Eddie Van Halen; it was being tuned up at a local garage when Van Halen pulled in with a Lamborghini, was impressed by the car, and asked who owned it. The mechanic told him it was Hagar's, and as this was right after David Lee Roth had quit his band, he gave him Hagar's number and said to get him to fill in.