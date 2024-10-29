9 Non-Ford Cars Powered By Ford Engines

Generally speaking, automakers engineer powertrains in-house. When the R&D budget allows it, a group of engineers get together and make the automaker's engine vision a reality. This has been the practice for over a century, and it's something we're all used to. However, things don't always go like this.

Advertisement

Sometimes, the automaker is way smaller, and thus doesn't have the budget to engineer a powertrain in-house at all. The most popular remedy for this monkey wrench is going to another automaker and asking to use one of its powertrains. You're certainly aware of what makes General Motors' LS engines so special, given their appearance in so many different low-volume cars. In this space, one of the most generous automakers is definitely Ford.

The Blue Oval has been making engines for over 100 years, some great ones and some terrible ones. Among them, Ford has produced some of the most impressive engines, and they've found homes in performance cars all over, with barely a hint of a Blue Oval badge in sight. Ford's powertrains have proven themselves time and again, making them a go-to choice for smaller manufacturers.

Advertisement