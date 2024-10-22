5 Small Motorcycle Engines With Impressive Horsepower Output

In much of Europe, as long as you have a driver's license for cars, you don't need a motorcycle license to ride bikes with motors displacing less than 125 cubic centimeters. This makes the Aprilia RS 125 a popular bike in its class. It has a liquid-cooled one-banger that sits at 124.2 cubic centimeters, keeping it just under the 125cc limit. The RS 125 debuted in 1992 with a two-stroke motor, and Valentino Rossi rode one to the 125GP championship five years later.

Advertisement

Rossi dominated the circuit that year at age 18, in just his second year in the class. He won 11 out of the 15 races on the calendar and scored two more podium finishes. The RS 125 has gone through a few upgrades over the years, the biggest one being the move to a four-stroke engine in 2011.

A large number of the RS 125s sold to non-MotoGP racers had their motors restricted to 15 horsepower to keep them legal for young riders with learner licenses, but the RS 125's engine is capable of about twice that. The manufacturer claims a top speed of 93 miles per hour, but smaller riders might be able to eke out a little more than that by hiding behind the fairing.