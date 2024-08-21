What Is The Harley-Davidson X 440 And Why Can't You Buy It In The US?

Founded in 1903 by William Harley and Walter, Arthur, and William Davidson, Harley-Davidson is a household name in the United States and elsewhere around the world. This is reflected in the data, which shows that Harley-Davidson sold over 100,000 motorcycles in North America alone in 2023.

Harley-Davidson motorcycles are not nearly as popular in countries like India, however. One could chalk this up to pricing, logistical issues, competition, or even cultural differences, but you can't argue with numbers — Harley-Davidson is barely a blip in a market dominated by companies like Hero MotoCorp.

Unless you're passionate about motorcycles, you probably haven't even heard of Hero MotoCorp, but they are one of the largest two-wheeler manufacturers in the world. The company rules the market in India, where it has a bigger presence than giants such as Honda, Yamaha, Piaggio, and Suzuki.

Evidently aware of these market dynamics, Harley-Davidson teamed up with Hero MotoCorp to develop the Harley-Davidson X 440. Here's what you need to know about the Harley-Davidson X 440, and the partnership between these two companies.

