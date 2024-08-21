What Is The Harley-Davidson X 440 And Why Can't You Buy It In The US?
Founded in 1903 by William Harley and Walter, Arthur, and William Davidson, Harley-Davidson is a household name in the United States and elsewhere around the world. This is reflected in the data, which shows that Harley-Davidson sold over 100,000 motorcycles in North America alone in 2023.
Harley-Davidson motorcycles are not nearly as popular in countries like India, however. One could chalk this up to pricing, logistical issues, competition, or even cultural differences, but you can't argue with numbers — Harley-Davidson is barely a blip in a market dominated by companies like Hero MotoCorp.
Unless you're passionate about motorcycles, you probably haven't even heard of Hero MotoCorp, but they are one of the largest two-wheeler manufacturers in the world. The company rules the market in India, where it has a bigger presence than giants such as Honda, Yamaha, Piaggio, and Suzuki.
Evidently aware of these market dynamics, Harley-Davidson teamed up with Hero MotoCorp to develop the Harley-Davidson X 440. Here's what you need to know about the Harley-Davidson X 440, and the partnership between these two companies.
Harley-Davidson and Hero MotoCorp's partnership
In September 2020, Harley-Davidson announced that it would pull out of India. Just a month later, the American motorcycle manufacturer announced its collaboration with Hero MotoCorp. Harley-Davidson had been trying to penetrate the Indian market for years, so while the move may have seemed surprising at the time, it looks like a sound business decision from today's perspective.
Powered by a 440cc single-cylinder, air-oil-cooled engine, with a maximum power output of 27.37 horsepower at 6,000 rpm, the Harley-Davidson X 440 hit the market in July 2023, as the first product of the partnership between Harley-Davidson and Hero MotoCorp. Designed and manufactured in India, the motorcycle has been well received in the country — in the first seven months, a total of 14,269 units were sold.
The starting price of the 2024 Harley-Davidson X 440 is 239,500 Indian rupees, or approximately 2,850 United States dollars. The sales figures are even more impressive when you consider that the average monthly salary in India is $382.
Why it's impossible to buy the Harley-Davidson X 440 in America
It is not possible to buy the Harley-Davidson X 440 in the U.S. In fact, Harley-Davidson has not indicated that the bike will become available in any countries other than India.
India also happens to be one of the largest motorcycle markets in the world. The lower purchasing power of Indian consumers compared to their Western counterparts, meanwhile, appears to have forced companies like Harley-Davidson to think outside the box and strike partnerships with local manufacturers.
Harley-Davidson made a nearly identical move in China, where it is partnered with Qianjiang Motorcycle Company Limited. The Harley-Davidson X 350 is to the Chinese market what the X 440 is to the Indian market — a locally-made and relatively affordable motorcycle from the Harley-Davidson lineup.
If you're impressed with the Harley-Davidson X 440, you might be wondering if it would be possible to import the vehicle to the U.S. The answer is most likely "no." It is unclear if the Harley-Davidson X 440 meets the regulatory standards set by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Department of Transportation (DOT). Even if it did, the process of importing and registering a motorcycle from India would be very complicated and expensive.