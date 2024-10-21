8 Of The Coolest Honda Models You Can't Buy In America

Honda is one of the most established foreign automakers in North America. It was in the thick of it during the 1973 oil crisis, offering America and Canada less expensive, fuel-efficient cars that were the perfect remedy for the big, powerful, thirsty V8s that people were buying back then.

Today, Honda is still one of the most successful and celebrated automakers on the American continent, and virtually all of its models have proven very popular with American buyers. However, Honda is a Japanese automaker, and Japan is very different to North America, or any other market for that matter.

Most of Honda's vehicles offered in America are global models that everyone else gets too, but there are a few instances where Honda gatekeeps some really cool models for its home market, or other foreign markets in some cases. You can't, and in some cases couldn't, buy these cars in North America. That's really unfortunate, because some of these are really cool.