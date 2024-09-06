Here's Why Honda Discontinued The S660

Honda is no stranger to making fast automotive vehicles, whether it's sports cars or high-performance motorcycles built for on and off the racetrack. While Honda originally had roots in the motorcycle industry, it dove headfirst into manufacturing cars a couple decades later. By 1963, Honda had launched its first passenger car, the S500, and has produced several other models since then, including one tiny sports car with a familiar-looking name: the S660.

In 2015, Honda launched the S660 in the Japanese auto market as an addition to its line of small cars. Known for its turning-friendly capabilities, the Honda S660 was a car of contradictions: compact but open. Despite its Kei-sized body, the open-air cabin and high-speed turning capabilities are just some of the reasons that it made our list of small cars that are fun to drive. After all, sometimes two seats, a mid-sized engine, and the wind in your face is more than enough for a good time.

However, despite being one of the best Honda sports cars ever made, it never made it out of Japanese soil and Honda made the decision to drop the S660 from its lineup in 2021. Although, in the same year, it did release the Modulo X Version Z, which was the last model for its S660 vehicles. So, if it's so beloved and iconic, why did Honda stop making it?

