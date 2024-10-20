Ford Explorer Vs. Toyota Highlander: How Do These Midsize SUVs Compare?

Sitting squarely in the middle of the spectrum between compact and full-size SUVs, mid-size SUVs are well known for their versatility with the towing capacity and ample cargo volume of a larger vehicle but at a much lower price point. Yet in today's industry this particular class is also one of the most competitive with a number of different brands vying to provide an ideal, family-centric vehicle. Within this market, both Ford and Toyota have consistently earned high ranks in delivering quality mid-size SUVs that strike a balance between utility and maneuverability around urban areas. Specifically, two mid-size models that have performed well in this sector are the Ford Explorer and the Toyota Highlander.

Advertisement

Both automakers have been focused on the release of the latest iterations of their respective models, with the 2025 Ford Explorer hitting markets in the second quarter of 2024 at suggested retail prices ranging from $39,755 to $54,160 depending on the trim package. On the other hand, in celebration of its 25th anniversary, the 2025 Toyota Highlander is not expected to hit U.S. markets until November 2024.

Although no official prices are listed, the new Toyota Highlanders are expected to have an estimated cost of $40,000. Over the course of their respective runs, both models have built up solid reputations and attracted a significant portion of the target consumer audience. In fact, in 2023 the Ford Explorer and Toyota Highlander each received an 80 overall consumer rating from J.D. Power. This article takes a closer look at the specifications, comparing the prospective pros and cons of each model.

Advertisement