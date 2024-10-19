Ford's Megazilla Vs. Godzilla 7.3L V8 Crate Engines: What's The Difference?

The 7.3L Godzilla crate engine from Ford produces 430 horsepower and 475 lb-ft of torque. While those numbers are less than what the High-Output 6.7L diesel Power Stroke produces, it's pretty good for a gas engine. The Megazilla's power output closes the gap even further.

More airflow through the 7.3L Megazilla equates to over 40 percent more power thanks to supporting more fuel to burn. While the Megazilla's 612-horsepower rating surpasses even that of the High-Output 6.7L diesel Power Stroke, its 670 lb-ft of torque falls well short of the 1,200 lb-ft value posted by the Power Stroke.

Ultimately, however, comparisons with the diesel engine only apply to Super Duty buyers looking for maximum towing power. When discussing these crate engines, we should keep in mind that most people will use them to replace the gas engine in a pickup or put them in a hotrod since they feature the same bellhousing bolt pattern as Ford's 4.6L, 5.4L, and Coyote 5.0L engines.

Buying horsepower has always been dependent on the project budget, but the cost difference between the Godzilla and Megazilla crate engines is substantial. Doing the math, the 7.3L Megazilla provides an increase of 182 horsepower and 195 lb-ft of torque over the Godzilla 7.3L. However, the Godzilla crate engine is priced at $8,500 from Ford, while the Megazilla crate engine price tips the scales at $22,995, a difference of $14,495, or nearly $80 per horsepower. It should also be noted that the Ford Performance website warns that the Megazilla is for competition use only and should not be used on public roads and highways.

