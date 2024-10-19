Ford's Megazilla Vs. Godzilla 7.3L V8 Crate Engines: What's The Difference?
At 7.3 liters, the Godzilla and Megazilla V8 engines rank as some of the biggest V8 engines ever built by Ford. These two gasoline-powered naturally aspirated engines share some similarities and some key differences. While the 7.3L Godzilla powers some of the current-generation Ford Super Duty trucks, don't get it confused with Ford's 7.3 Power Stroke diesel engine that was used in its heavy-duty trucks including some Super Duty models from 1994 to 2003.
Ford first introduced the 7.3L Godzilla V8 for use in the 2020 Ford Super Duty lineup. At a time when many automakers have leaned heavily on overhead camshafts and forced air induction, the Godzilla's design is different than most modern V8s. Ford designed the Godzilla from the oil pan up with power, reliability, and easy service in mind, and went back to a pushrod activated overhead valve design with its camshaft centrally located within the engine block.
The Godzilla crate engine, like its production-use predecessor, contains some time-tested features, like a cast-iron engine block, aluminum cylinder heads with wedge-shaped combustion chambers, and fuel injection. The Megazilla crate engine builds upon those features with a bevy of upgrades to produce more power.
What's special about Ford's 7.3L Megazilla V8?
In addition to their engine architecture, the 7.3L Godzilla and Megazilla Ford V8s share a number of other details. Premium touches that are similar include forged-steel crankshafts, 10.5:1 compression ratio, and large 2.165-inch diameter intake and 1.670-inch diameter exhaust valves.
The 7.3L Megazilla V8 gets special treatment in the form of Ford Performance Parts, including CNC ported aluminum cylinder heads with improved intake and exhaust flow rates and a hi-performance camshaft with more duration to keep the intake and exhaust valves open longer throughout the cycle but less lift than the Godzilla. The Godzilla camshaft provides at least 0.050-inch lift for 201 degrees on the intake and 212 degrees on the exhaust sides, with maximum lift values of 0.538 inches for intake and 0.600 inches for exhaust valves. For comparison, the camshaft in the Megazilla has intake and exhaust durations of 220 and 226 degrees, respectively, at the minimum 0.050-inch mark and maximum lift values of 0.350 inches for intake and 0.345 inches for exhaust valves.
While the Godzilla's cast-iron engine block and forged-steel crankshaft provided a good foundation, its cracked-cap, powdered metal, I-beam connecting rods and cast hypereutectic aluminum alloy pistons had to go for the Megazilla. Ford replaced the Godzilla's less durable reciprocating piston components with Mahle forged-aluminum pistons and forged-steel Callies H-beam connecting rods for more strength.
Is the Megazilla's extra power worth the cost?
The 7.3L Godzilla crate engine from Ford produces 430 horsepower and 475 lb-ft of torque. While those numbers are less than what the High-Output 6.7L diesel Power Stroke produces, it's pretty good for a gas engine. The Megazilla's power output closes the gap even further.
More airflow through the 7.3L Megazilla equates to over 40 percent more power thanks to supporting more fuel to burn. While the Megazilla's 612-horsepower rating surpasses even that of the High-Output 6.7L diesel Power Stroke, its 670 lb-ft of torque falls well short of the 1,200 lb-ft value posted by the Power Stroke.
Ultimately, however, comparisons with the diesel engine only apply to Super Duty buyers looking for maximum towing power. When discussing these crate engines, we should keep in mind that most people will use them to replace the gas engine in a pickup or put them in a hotrod since they feature the same bellhousing bolt pattern as Ford's 4.6L, 5.4L, and Coyote 5.0L engines.
Buying horsepower has always been dependent on the project budget, but the cost difference between the Godzilla and Megazilla crate engines is substantial. Doing the math, the 7.3L Megazilla provides an increase of 182 horsepower and 195 lb-ft of torque over the Godzilla 7.3L. However, the Godzilla crate engine is priced at $8,500 from Ford, while the Megazilla crate engine price tips the scales at $22,995, a difference of $14,495, or nearly $80 per horsepower. It should also be noted that the Ford Performance website warns that the Megazilla is for competition use only and should not be used on public roads and highways.