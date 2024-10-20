10 Of The Weirdest Gadgets You Can Currently Buy From Temu (But Probably Shouldn't)
Whether you've frequently scrolled on TikTok or paid attention to its several 2024 Super Bowl commercials, you probably know the basics about Temu at this point. Temu is an online retailer that boasts an eclectic array of products, often at prices far cheaper than what you'll find elsewhere. At first glance, it might seem to be too good to be true. After all, where else can you buy a retro game console that's pretty much a GameBoy for less than $50? Of course, the old adage of "You get what you pay for" will forever remain true.
However, you definitely need to be aware of a shady side of Temu. Products tend to be made as cheaply as possible (often bypassing copyright laws), so there's the matter of quality. What you see online may not be precisely what you get in person. There are also various Temu scams to watch out for, such as clickbait and refund delays.
Even if one assumes Temu is completely safe, that doesn't change the fact there are some genuinely bizarre products on the platform. They seem like the kind of things that'd be good for a laugh because it's hard to imagine getting a ton of practicality out of them. We're certainly not recommending that you buy these gadgets. We can't vouch for their quality one way or another because for all we know, some of these may be perfectly fine. It's just bizarre to see what's out there on Temu.
LED Shoe Lights
One of the main appeals of getting Crocs is that you can adorn them with all sorts of charms. Plenty of reputable retailers offer these accessories with funny sayings or your favorite fictional characters, and Temu offers a variety of LED shoe lights to put in the holes that you can light up to see what's in front of you in case you venture outside in the dark while wearing your Crocs.
They come in various colors, which is likely the main appeal. You can color-coordinate your entire outfit or blind those in front of you with three different flashing modes. Naturally, you can maintain a steady beam of light, but you can also set the shoe lights so that they emit a fast, slow, or breathing flashing. Honestly, our favorite part of the LED shoe light product page is the picture of a biker wearing the product with the text "300,000 Flashes Probably." The word "probably" should come after every Temu claim to be honest.
Being able to see at night is certainly a necessity, but all those rugged campers out there may do better with a more trustworthy brand. After all, there are so many military-spec flashlights you can buy for yourself that still manage to keep your hands free while you stroll at night.
Mini Portable Washing Machine
On the surface, a mini portable washing machine sounds great, and numerous options are suitable for an apartment or camper van. You never know if you might find yourself in a situation where you don't have access to a standard washing machine and dryer. Temu has numerous options available, some of which are battery-powered while others you need to crank by hand. The biggest issue comes down to size.
Maybe it's alright if you literally just need to wash a couple of pairs of underwear on a camping trip because many of the mini portable washing machines on Temu are just too small. One hand-crank option has a maximum washing capacity of just 4.4 pounds. You'll also need to source your own water, which begs the question of how much water you're willing to part with if you're out in the wilderness.
Ultimately, it seems like more trouble than it's worth. Any campers out there probably know to pack extra socks, underwear, and other essentials before a long trip anyway just in case anything happens. Even if it's mini-sized, it still takes up extra space, and you also have to account for the detergent you'd have to bring as well. For those anticipating needing to do washes without access to a regular washing machine, there are highly-rated portable washers for under $200 that we'd trust far more.
Snoring Suppressor
Estimates suggest that as many as 90 million Americans suffer from snoring at least occasionally. It could be a sign of a larger health problem, such as sleep apnea, but many people snore with no underlying cause. This is particularly burdensome for anyone who sleeps with the snorer, so it's no surprise that Temu offers an array of different snoring "solutions." There are chin straps, mouthguards, rings, and various other gadgets that claim to help alleviate snoring, and we'd be skeptical of all of them.
The one that takes the cake to raise the eyebrows is the throat pulse anti-snoring device. It's similar to the aforementioned chin strap, except it's tied around one's ears with a tiny little electronic device placed directly under the wearer's chin. It claims to be able to detect when the user snores and then massage the jaw muscles to stop it.
Understandably, people at their wit's end with their partner snoring would want them to try anything. It'd be best for everyone involved for the snorer to speak with their doctor about their options. A sleep study may reveal underlying health problems, and some people can curb snoring by losing weight. If nothing else, a CPAP machine is still the most trusted gadget for getting a good night's rest.
Silicone Panda Lamp
We can't deny the appeal of the LED silicone panda lamp on Temu. It's adorable and something many kids would likely love to have in their bedroom. It comes with a built-in battery and charges via a type-C cable. The panda lamp comes with varying levels of brightness, and to go between the different settings, you just need to give the panda a little smack.
Ducks, dogs, and even capybaras are also available. This feasibly falls under the "kawaii" collection of Temu products, which refers to endearingly cute items. It's natural that these items will catch your eye, especially when looking for something to buy for a child without spending a fortune.
Our main question when looking at these panda lamps is why there are so many from different sellers with the exact same images. It really gets to the core of what makes buying from Temu dubious. There really seems to be a lack of quality control, and even if there are items of decent quality, you have to filter through many sellers that may try to scam you.
Tesla Coil Speaker
If you went to any kind of science museum as a kid, there's a good chance a Tesla coil was a main attraction. It's a Nikola Tesla invention that helped shape the tech we use today, but these days, it's mostly used as a cool effect with mini electricity currents surging throughout the nearby air. It makes the Tesla coil Bluetooth speaker on Temu an intriguing proposition, even if we still have our doubts.
One can connect their smart device with the speaker to play whatever sounds they want. We suppose it'd make for an attractive proposition if one planned a spooky science-themed shindig. As with most things Temu, it's good to approach with caution, especially as there are safety considerations for Tesla coils. These coils are potentially dangerous, so it's best to keep your distance even when dealing with one not from Temu.
One of the reviews on its product page notes how the speaker only worked for 20 minutes before dying. However, given its natural aesthetically-pleasing gimmick, it's no wonder there are numerous TikToks promoting the coil. One video even shows someone putting a piece of bread onto the coil and then illuminating a light bulb via the ensuing smoke. We do not recommend putting anything on a Tesla coil, as the bread catches fire. For the most part, it's best to go to a museum to see a Tesla coil in action.
Solar-Powered Mini Toy Car
It's always good to get kids interested in science from a young age. There are ample electronic learning kits that are perfect for kids that are both educational and fun. As such, it's no surprise to see numerous Temu sellers try to hop aboard this trend with science kits and gadgets that may or may not instill a sense of confidence in your child's building abilities. One such item is the DIY car kit that utilizes solar energy to move.
The solar-powered mini toy car is ultimately a construction set, so a child would need to put all of the plywood pieces together first. Ideally, the solar panels work, and the mini car should become mobile through a wired connection. Of course, with a length under five inches, you'll need to keep an eye on it to ensure it doesn't become lost wherever you decide to run it.
The oddest thing about this mini car is the presence of plywood. In general, you don't really want to leave plywood out in direct sunlight because it can compromise the material's integrity. As a solar-powered device, one would imagine one would leave the car out in the sunlight for a good amount of time so that it'll actually work. With all due respect, maybe there's something we're missing, but this seems like an inherently flawed science project.
Wireless Kindle Page Turner
One of the benefits of recent technological advances is how it makes people's lives so much simpler. With some products, one really has to wonder how lazy someone would have to be to purchase it. That's precisely our thoughts when looking at the remote control page turner from Temu.
It apparently works with Kindles and other e-readers. It involves one device getting strapped onto the tablet. The person then holds onto the remote control and clicks a button that turns the page for you so that you don't have to click or swipe manually. For this to work ideally, you'd also need to have some way of standing the Kindle on its own, which wouldn't come with the Temu purchase. One would imagine this could be as simple as having a cover with some sort of stand attachment.
The product seems to appeal to TikTokers who want a total cozy set-up. They can lie in bed completely enveloped in blankets, have a cool stand to attach to their e-reader, and have the remote hidden to press as frequently as possible. Maybe we're showing our age, but in most circumstances, it generally doesn't seem like much of a problem to just click the edge of a screen to go to the next page.
Rehabilitation Therapy Robot Gloves
Much like the snore suppressor, we're wary of any medical devices off Temu, especially this rehabilitation therapy glove. It's marketed to individuals who have suffered a stroke or other health problem that limits their dexterity. A person can train as many fingers as they want at a single time to stretch them out, reportedly to aid in better circulation and improved mobility.
Naturally, we want anyone who has suffered from a stroke or other major health event to get all the care they need. When it comes to proper rehabilitation, it would be ideal to follow whatever exercises a doctor recommends. We're just not sure how much good will come from this glove, especially considering there are no reviews to pull from on its product page. There are a lot of promises on this page but not much in the way of clear-cut instructions on how to use this glove or how precisely it helps someone.
It's one thing if Temu sells a shady lamp or toy car. Those aren't going to hurt someone, (at least, we'd hope). Medical devices are another thing entirely, so if you need help in any area of your life, see what's actually trusted out there.
Mini Wireless Portable Projection Keyboard for Smartphones
To understand why you probably shouldn't purchase the wireless portable projection keyboard for smartphones, let's look at a line straight from the product page: "This Product Is Just A Fun Product That Is Convenient For Typing On Smartphones When Going Out. Its Accuracy And Consistency Are Not As Good As The Physical Keyboards."
The page admits it's not as accurate as texting directly on your smartphone. Even if the main selling point is that it's fun, we can't imagine how fun it'll be when you're trying to text your buddies and have to repeatedly try to type the word on the projector because it's not reading it properly. Plus, we'd imagine it would become uncomfortable quickly because instead of having keys that press down, you're just typing on a hard desktop.
Additionally, the product page mentions how the projector doesn't work on white or clear surfaces, which further limits its effectiveness. Trying to think of actual practical purposes is tough. Could students find it helpful when taking notes in class? Perhaps, but if the classroom has white desks, they'll be out of luck.
Smart Lottery Selector
To be clear, we're generously using the word "Smart" in the title. The smart lottery selector is kind of a baffling device, as you can select whichever lottery you want to get numbers for, whether it's Powerball, Mega Millions, or SuperLotto Plus. You charge the device using a Type-C jack, and after shaking the selector, it'll provide you with numbers.
We can't really, in good conscience, recommend playing the lottery, as the chances of winning are so low that most people end up throwing their money away. However, it would seem that instead of only spending $5 on a lottery ticket, some people may feel inclined to waste an extra $23 on this device. One of the most egregious claims on the page is the promise that it'll increase someone's chances of winning the lottery, which can't possibly be true. Trying to sell this thing as a gag is one thing, but claiming it'll actually help people is completely unethical.
Far be it for SlashGear to tell you how to spend your money. Some of the items you find on Temu may actually prove worthwhile, but with minimal oversight and a ton of negative reviews from various sources, it's no wonder many are wary of trusting the retailer. As with anything, do your research ahead of time. If you genuinely feel like you need a lottery number-selecting device, just put up a cork board with numerous numbers and then throw a bunch of darts to get your combination.