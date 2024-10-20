10 Of The Weirdest Gadgets You Can Currently Buy From Temu (But Probably Shouldn't)

Whether you've frequently scrolled on TikTok or paid attention to its several 2024 Super Bowl commercials, you probably know the basics about Temu at this point. Temu is an online retailer that boasts an eclectic array of products, often at prices far cheaper than what you'll find elsewhere. At first glance, it might seem to be too good to be true. After all, where else can you buy a retro game console that's pretty much a GameBoy for less than $50? Of course, the old adage of "You get what you pay for" will forever remain true.

However, you definitely need to be aware of a shady side of Temu. Products tend to be made as cheaply as possible (often bypassing copyright laws), so there's the matter of quality. What you see online may not be precisely what you get in person. There are also various Temu scams to watch out for, such as clickbait and refund delays.

Even if one assumes Temu is completely safe, that doesn't change the fact there are some genuinely bizarre products on the platform. They seem like the kind of things that'd be good for a laugh because it's hard to imagine getting a ton of practicality out of them. We're certainly not recommending that you buy these gadgets. We can't vouch for their quality one way or another because for all we know, some of these may be perfectly fine. It's just bizarre to see what's out there on Temu.

