6 Of The Highest Rated Portable Washing Machines For Under $200
While nothing beats the convenience of a washing machine, not everyone has access to one. You might live in a dorm room or an apartment without hookups for a washer and dryer. If you're looking for an alternative to hand washing or a laundromat, consider a portable washing machine instead.
Portable washing machines are lightweight, energy-efficient appliances and only need access to a power source, water inlet, and drain to function. They're compact enough to fit inside your bathtub or shower and can be stored elsewhere when not in use. This also makes them ideal to use in an RV or camper van. The most effective portable washing machines come with twin tubs, with the bigger tub used for washing and the smaller tub used for spin drying. Since these washing machines are semi-automatic, they require some manual operation.
For example, when you wash your clothes, you'll need to fill the tub with water, add your detergent, and then start your wash cycle. Once it's done, you have to drain the water and transfer your clothes to the spinner. Unlike a dryer, the spinner only wrings the water out from your laundry, after which air drying is required.
If you're looking for a portable washing machine for your apartment, dorm room, or RV, we've shortlisted the top-rated options on Amazon priced under $200. All the portable washing machines in this list have over 1,000 ratings, with an average of four stars or higher.
Super Deal Twin Tub Portable Washing Machine
The Super Deal twin tub portable washing machine is among the most popular options on Amazon, with over 11,000 user ratings and an average of four stars. It has a list price of $114, and this washing machine features twin tubs, so you can wash clothes and spin dry them at the same time. The washer has a capacity of 8 pounds, while the spinner has a capacity of 5 pounds.
It's built of plastic and is small enough to fit into a bathtub. The wash cycle runs for up to 15 minutes, while the spin cycle runs for five minutes. There are separate timer controls for both cycles, so you can adjust them individually.
The Super Deal portable washing machine is easy to install, durable, and light enough to move around easily. This also makes it a great option to take on your RV trip. On the flip side, it has a small capacity, so the washer might not agitate if you overload it. Additionally, since the spinner is smaller than the washer, you'll need to run it multiple times to dry the entire load.
Giantex Portable Twin Tub Washing Machine
If you're looking for a portable washing machine with a medium-sized capacity, this option from Giantex should be on your list. With a list price of $195, the washing machine has 4.2 stars on Amazon with over 14,000 ratings.
The washer has a capacity of 12 pounds, while the spinner has a capacity of 8 pounds. While the wash cycle can run up to 15 minutes, the spin cycle maxes out at five minutes. There are separate timers for the washer and dryer and a selector switch that lets you choose between Normal, Soft, and Drain modes.
The Giantex washing machine has inlet holes on either side, so you can attach a hose based on your faucet location. There's also a filter net that can be detached and cleaned. Amazon customers say it's a reliable home appliance that's easy to install. It's also compact enough to fit into a bathtub when you need to run it. Given the small size, you can't use an entire detergent pod, so you'll need to use a small amount of liquid or powder detergent instead. It's also worth noting that this machine features a gravity drain, so you might need to elevate it to get all the water out.
Bangson Portable Washing Machine
The Bangson portable washing machine is one of the most compact on this list, making it a great accessory for your camper van. It has a list price of $100 on Amazon, making it one of the cheapest options for portable washing machines. It has 4.2 stars with over 1,800 ratings and reviews.
Despite its compact size, the Bangson washing machine has separate wash and spin tubs. The former has a capacity of 11 pounds, while the latter has a capacity of 6.6 pounds. Unlike most portable washing machines, this one has a soak function that's particularly useful for soiled clothing. You can set a 35-minute wash cycle, which includes 20 minutes of soak time followed by 15 minutes of washing. The spinner has the usual five-minute cycle.
This washing machine does not have a drain pump, so you will need to drain the water out by placing it in a bathtub or shower, ideally mounted on top of something so that it's slightly elevated. You'll also need to monitor filling the wash tub since the inlet does not automatically cut off.
Auertech Portable Washing Machine
The Auertech portable washing machine is the largest one on our list, with twin tubs and a combined capacity of 28 pounds. It has a list price of $190 on Amazon, with 4.2 stars and over 1,200 ratings. The washer has a capacity of 18 pounds, with a cycle length of 15 minutes. The spinner has a 10-pound capacity and can run for up to five minutes. As far as the laundry load goes, Auertech claims you can wash 20 t-shirts, eight sets of pants, or three coats. It's big enough to wash two sets of sheets, too.
What sets this washing machine apart from most others is the built-in drainage pump that ensures all the water is drained automatically. However, Amazon customers mention that a small amount of water may be left in the tub after use, requiring you to tilt the machine and drain the excess. While this washing machine does come with a lint filter, quite a bit escapes out of the hose, so make sure to use a cover to avoid clogging your drains.
The Auertech washing machine is lightweight, making it easy to move around. Despite its larger capacity, it's compact enough to fit inside a bathtub and stored in a closet when not in use. The spinner is also pretty effective on this one, with many customers saying that the clothes come out close to dry.
Costway Portable Washing Machine
The Costway portable washing machine is ideal for one-person use, with a 20-pound combined capacity for its twin tubs. The washer has a capacity of 12 pounds, while the spinner is 8 pounds with a list price of $199.99 on Amazon. It has over 1,400 ratings with an average of 4.3 stars.
The Costway washing machine has separate timers for each tub. The washer runs for up to 15 minutes, while the spinner runs for up to five minutes. The machine weighs only 29 pounds, making it easy to move around the house or use in a camper van.
This portable washing machine does not feature a drain pump and relies on gravity instead. As a result, it should ideally be placed in the bathtub and might need to be tilted after use to get rid of all the water. The Costway washing machine does a good job getting clothes clean, and the spinner is quite effective, too, although you will need to make sure the clothes are evenly spaced out.
Super Deal Portable Mini Washing Machine
If you're looking for a basic, affordable, portable washing machine, this Super Deal mini twin tub should be on your list. It's available for $63 on Amazon and has over 4,700 ratings with an average of 4.2 stars.
It's pretty small as far as portable washing machines go, with a 5.5-pound wash capacity and 4.4-pound spin capacity, making it ideal for tiny homes and small apartments. The small size means you can only use it for small loads consisting of a couple of items of clothing.
Amazon customers note that the washer and spinner are both very effective, with the latter getting most of the water out of clothes. It does not have a drain pump and uses a gravity drain hose instead, so you'll need to place it in the bathtub or elevate it above the hose somehow. While the machine does come with a lint filter, a fair amount gets out through the drain pipe, so you might want to add a drain cover to prevent your bathtub or shower from getting clogged.