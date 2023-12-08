6 Of The Highest Rated Portable Washing Machines For Under $200

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

While nothing beats the convenience of a washing machine, not everyone has access to one. You might live in a dorm room or an apartment without hookups for a washer and dryer. If you're looking for an alternative to hand washing or a laundromat, consider a portable washing machine instead.

Portable washing machines are lightweight, energy-efficient appliances and only need access to a power source, water inlet, and drain to function. They're compact enough to fit inside your bathtub or shower and can be stored elsewhere when not in use. This also makes them ideal to use in an RV or camper van. The most effective portable washing machines come with twin tubs, with the bigger tub used for washing and the smaller tub used for spin drying. Since these washing machines are semi-automatic, they require some manual operation.

For example, when you wash your clothes, you'll need to fill the tub with water, add your detergent, and then start your wash cycle. Once it's done, you have to drain the water and transfer your clothes to the spinner. Unlike a dryer, the spinner only wrings the water out from your laundry, after which air drying is required.

If you're looking for a portable washing machine for your apartment, dorm room, or RV, we've shortlisted the top-rated options on Amazon priced under $200. All the portable washing machines in this list have over 1,000 ratings, with an average of four stars or higher.