8 Nikola Tesla Inventions That Helped Shape The Tech We See Today

Nikola Tesla may not be as well-known as some of his contemporaries, such as incandescent lightbulb creator Thomas Edison, but the engineer and inventor is arguably one of the most influential figures of the last 200 years. Without him, the Second Industrial Revolution might not have even been possible, as the electrical systems we know today would not exist.

Born in what is now Croatia, Tesla is a Serbian American who pioneered the use of alternating current and laid the groundwork for much of the technology that has become commonplace around the world. He had a broad range of interests, ranging from electronics and mechanical engineering to radio waves and wireless transmissions. Tesla even claimed to have created a Death Beam weapon that could destroy enemy aircraft from hundreds of miles away.

With hundreds of patents to his name, Tesla created dozens of inventions throughout his life. Although some of them became obsolete, others have stood the test of time and proved essential in shaping the technology that we still use today.