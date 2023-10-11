The Mysterious Story Behind Tesla's Lost 'Death Ray' Particle Beam Weapon

Sometimes life can be stranger than fiction, and the tale of Nikola Tesla's supposed death ray is one of those instances. Let's begin at the end ... with Tesla's death. On Jan. 7, 1943, the famous Serbian inventor and engineer – best known for his work with electricity – died impoverished in room #3327 on the 33rd floor of the New Yorker Hotel. He was 86 years old.

Tesla was eccentric. Some might even call him a mad scientist. The truth is, he was afflicted with obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) that caused him to fixate on things in threes. He was also oddly infatuated with a particular pigeon that he claims routinely visited him, so much so that he admitted to loving it "as a man loves a woman, and she loved me."

Since 1915, the public knew Tesla was working on something he called a "teleforce weapon" that could shoot down airplanes from 250 miles away. The device could allegedly unleash a 270,000 mph, 100 billion-watt beam of destruction, a hundred-millionth of a square centimeter in size. The press called it a "death ray" casting out "bolts of Thor," but if your 21st-century mind conjures up something like lasers or particle beams — you'd be right.

Not long before his death, Tesla announced that he had finally "perfected" the weapon. Remember, it was 1943, and the world was wrapped in the fog of war. The Battle of Stalingrad was still raging, and the Nazis were knocking on the door of world domination.