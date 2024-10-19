10 Of The Coolest Cars With Boxer Engines

We all know how an automotive piston engine works. During the process of internal combustion, the pistons move up and down in either two or four strokes. Almost every car out there uses a conventional piston engine, and although they're all different, the process remains mostly the same across the board.

But what happens when a piston engine is turned 90 degrees sideways? That results in the flat engine, or as it's also colloquially known, the boxer. It works the same way, but it's laid sideways in the engine bay and the pistons look like they're throwing punches at one another, hence the name. This type of powertrain was popularized by Subaru, contributing to the history of the Subaru box engine, but other automakers have used it as well.

A boxer engine brings along quite a few benefits compared to a regular, vertical piston engine. Some of the most notable ones are safety, as the engine is mounted really low down under the hood. It's also perfectly balanced, and it lowers the center of gravity of the car, giving it even better dynamic capabilities. This fascinating type of engine is very uncommon nowadays, but over the past few decades, we have seen some very cool cars with boxer engines that are worthy of appreciation.

