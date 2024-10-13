5 Harbor Freight Finds That Will Come In Handy For Storm Cleanup

Whether it's a flooded basement or large puddles in your yard, you're going to want an easy and quick solution to transfer water. The Drummond 1/4 HP Worry-Free Automatic Submersible Utility Pump is a unique hands-off tool that can push water from one point to another for $150.

This utility pump has an electronic water sensor, so if you place it in a minimum of 3/8 inch of water, it will automatically start working. It has a flow rate of up to 1,750 GPH (gallons per hour) at zero feet and a maximum head lift of 26 feet at zero GPH. In other words, try not to have the pump work so hard to pump water up. Instead, keep the hose as level with the pump as you can. It also has a removable strainer base to help prevent debris from getting sucked into the pump and clogging it.

It has a 4.6 out of five star rating from over 800 buyers and a 91% recommendation rating. Many satisfied reviewers have used it for pool cover water build-up after a rain storm. One buyer used it during Hurricane Francine to pump water away from where flooding usually occurs around their home, and their crawl space stayed dry. Of the small batch of negative reviews, they focused more on either the pump not moving water quickly enough or normal wear and tear usage after some time.

