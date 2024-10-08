Which Pontiacs Were Powered By A Corvette Engine?

There was a time, back in the day, when a Pontiac could have never been powered by a great Corvette engine. This was because the various divisions of General Motors were able to independently develop their own unique V8 engines and had no need to look to other GM divisions. During their heydays, Chevrolet, Buick, Cadillac, Oldsmobile, and Pontiac all had their own branded families of both small-block and big-block V8 engines. It was a great marketing tool during the muscle-car craze, when a Pontiac engine always powered the performance of every GTO. But it also was an expensive practice that boomeranged on GM in the late 1970s, when undisclosed V8 engine swapping between the divisions resulted in a scandal.

This also coincided with the slide in GM's market share, combined with the corporation's need for a less-expensive supply of emissions-compliant engines. The result was a transition to "corporate" engines, most of which were provided by Chevrolet, thanks to Chevy's large production volume. By the late 1990s, all GM divisions except for Chevrolet and Cadillac had stopped producing V8 engines.

As the sole producer of high-performance V8 engines for its own Corvette brand, Chevrolet became the go-to brand for other GM divisions that needed engines for their range-topping performance cars. It was perfectly logical for Pontiac, during its latter years, to drop a Corvette engine into several of its fastest, highest-performing vehicles. Here are the Pontiacs that were powered by a Corvette engine.

