Verizon Message+ Is Shutting Down: Here's What That Means For Android Users

Looks like it is the end of the road for Verizon's home-grown text messaging app — Verizon Messages. The app, which has been around since 2011, may not have featured in the list of most popular messaging tools, but in its 13 years of existence, it did manage to garner a small, but dedicated user base. The app, which also went by the name Verizon Message+, will be completely shut down by November 7, 2024, the company confirmed on the official FAQ page for Verizon Messages. Even before the day of shutdown, several features of the app will stop functioning as Verizon has confirmed that it has already begun the process of shutting down the app starting October 2, 2024.

Advertisement

Once Verizon shuts down the Message+ app, people will no longer be able to use it to send and receive text messages. The app, which boasted a message scheduling feature, will not be able to send texts scheduled to be sent after November 7. The shutdown of the app also means that it will be removed from the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store. Signing up for Verizon Message+ also gave users access to an email address that ended with the @vmtext.com. These email addresses are also part of the shutdown process, and they will also cease to function once Message+ is discontinued.

It is pertinent to note that Verizon Messages wasn't limited to just Verizon customers — anyone with a U.S. mobile number and a compatible smartphone (iOS and Android) could use the app. While the vast majority of iPhone users are hooked on iMessage, for the handful of Android users using it as their primary text messaging app, the shutdown of Verizon Message+ means moving to an entirely new text messaging app.

Advertisement