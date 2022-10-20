Google Messages Just Got A New Look And A Ton Of New Features

Google Messages has mostly been in the news due to the ongoing RCS vs. iMessage controversy brewing between Apple and Google. This messaging app, the default texting app on most Android smartphones nowadays, is built around RCS, a Google-backed cross-platform messaging protocol. While Google Messages started as a texting app that couldn't do much more than send simple text messages, Google's decision to adopt the RCS standard did end up giving the software a much-needed feature boost. Today, Google Messages offers many modern chat-oriented features that rival some of the most popular instant messaging apps.

Among the features that the RCS-enabled Google Messages app already offers are rich text support, high-resolution image transfer, video support, and end-to-end encryption. However, there is no denying that Google Messages has a long way to go before Android users begin adopting it en masse. Therefore, to attract new audiences and to gain further leverage to strengthen its position in the RCS versus iMessage debate, Google recently announced several feature updates to the Google Messaging app.

Joining with the freshly added features on Google Messages is the ability to respond to individual messages, support for emoji directions to texts received from iPhone users, and the ability to play YouTube videos within the chat window. In addition to the new features, the app also gets a revamped look and feel thanks to a bunch of redesigned icons.