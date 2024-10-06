4 Tips To Make Your PS4 Download Faster
Sometimes, it can be easy to forget that we live in the future, especially when it comes to being able to download games remotely. For some dinosaur gamers out there, you probably still have memories of collecting game CDs and displaying them alongside your old PlayStation consoles. Although graphics were considerably less advanced at the time, there's a lot to miss about the days when microtransactions and gaming subscriptions didn't exist, including the hassle of regularly downloading game updates. These days, -+game updates make it possible for developers to follow through with additional gameplay options, new characters, improved maps, or expanded storylines, long after you've purchased the base game. You may also get exclusive seasonal content, optimized experiences, or urgent security patches. That is, when your internet connection cooperates.
For large PS4 games, this can mean waiting forever for the downloads to finish. For example, "God of War Ragnarök" has a 118 GB download for its base game. Given that the median download internet speed for fixed broadband in American homes is 242.27 Mbps in 2024, according to SpeedTest by Ookla, this would take roughly about an hour. But, if you live in states like Alaska, West Virginia, or Montana, which all have median download speeds of 47 Mbps and below, this can take around 5 hours and 34 minutes. If you suspect that a slow internet connection is the cause of your PlayStation 4 download problems, here are some ways to fix it.
Make your internet connection faster
Sometimes, the best way to make your console download faster is simply by improving your internet connection itself. While the most straightforward way to get faster internet is simply by upgrading your plan, this is hardly worth it to just occasionally skip a few hours of downloading on your PS4. That said, if you're facing a recurring problem with your internet speeds that are affecting your life negatively, you might want to consider this as a long-term solution.
Thankfully, there are other methods you can try to make your internet faster that don't require such a big commitment. First, you can move your PlayStation 4 console nearer to your Wi-Fi router to reduce possible interference from walls, surfaces, or other objects in your home. Second, you can make changes to maximize your Wi-Fi signal, like connecting a Wi-Fi extender or even adding a second router.
Third, you can hook up your PlayStation directly to your router using an Ethernet cable. By using a wired connection, you can avoid the loss of speed through wireless transmission. On Amazon, a popular Ethernet option is the Amazon Basics RJ45 Cat-6 Ethernet Patch Cable, which has an average rating of 4.7 stars across over 130,000 reviews, and is available in various lengths from 3ft ($4.29) to 50ft ($9.99).
Check if your internet is being throttled
If you've already tried everything on this list, but your downloads are just not moving fast enough, it may be time to do some additional investigation. After all, someone may be secretly throttling your internet connection, which can greatly reduce your overall internet connection, including the download speed.
There are a couple of ways to check if your internet is being throttled, such as checking your monthly data usage, running speed tests, and using a VPN client. However, it's important to note that there are multiple reasons why your internet could be throttled, such as if you've reached a certain data consumption cap, you have a family member that set up bandwidth controls without your consent, or there's an issue with your router.
If you suspect that the throttling problem is related to your router, you may want to make changes with where your router is placed in your home and the direction of its antennas, which can both influence your internet speeds. And if you haven't updated your Wi-Fi router in a while, take into consideration that your router may be due for a replacement. In some cases, old routers may cause your connection to run significantly slower than expected due to obsolete technology. If you do decide to upgrade your router, don't trash it just yet. Make sure to check out our list of unique ways you can use old routers first.
Manage what other devices are doing
These days, it's becoming increasingly common for Americans to have at least one smart device in their homes — from speakers and kitchen appliances to TVs. In fact, Parks Associates reported that 18% of American dwellings have at least more than half a dozen smart home devices in 2024. As smart devices become more affordable, this number is likely only going to increase with time. While some devices don't require that much bandwidth, others can impact your PS4 download speeds by a lot, especially when multiplied by several users in your household. For example, if you're planning to stream 4K TV shows or movies, you'll need at least 15 Mbps for the best experience, according to Netflix. If you have four users watching high-quality content simultaneously, it's no wonder your PS4 download is taking forever.
You can ask anyone downloading absurdly large files on their computers to take a pause, and you can kindly request that everyone refrain from watching high-quality content on streaming platforms like Disney+, Amazon Prime, or Netflix until your download finishes. Alternatively, if you're in a screen-addicted household and watching content constantly is non-negotiable, the next option is to reduce the streaming quality. While we have a nice little guide for streaming in 4K on Netflix, you can also reduce the streaming quality by opting for lower quality Playback Settings or choosing content that is only available in smaller resolutions.
Use a mobile data connection
For some gamers, it's not realistic to disconnect all your Wi-Fi-powered devices, possible to ask your housemates to change their streaming quality in the middle of a show, or to ask everyone to stop using the internet entirely when you're trying to download a new PS4 game or an update. But if you're desperate to connect to a faster internet connection in general, the answer could be found in your pocket. In the past few years, there have been leaps and bounds in terms of mobile data efficiency. In some cases, if you have a mobile hotspot that works with 5G, it can actually outpace your wired broadband connection under the right conditions.
To start downloading using PS4 games with your phone's internet connection, simply turn on the mobile hotspot feature on your iPhone or Android phone. Next, connect your PS4 to your phone's hotspot signal the same way you would a regular wireless internet connection. Downloading PS4 games via a mobile hotspot is not necessarily ideal for large downloads when you have a limited data plan, but it can be a game changer if you have an unlimited data plan at your disposal. In the future, you might want to consider getting a home broadband service that runs on the 4G/5G network as a backup to your wired broadband plan as well.