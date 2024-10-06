4 Tips To Make Your PS4 Download Faster

Sometimes, it can be easy to forget that we live in the future, especially when it comes to being able to download games remotely. For some dinosaur gamers out there, you probably still have memories of collecting game CDs and displaying them alongside your old PlayStation consoles. Although graphics were considerably less advanced at the time, there's a lot to miss about the days when microtransactions and gaming subscriptions didn't exist, including the hassle of regularly downloading game updates. These days, -+game updates make it possible for developers to follow through with additional gameplay options, new characters, improved maps, or expanded storylines, long after you've purchased the base game. You may also get exclusive seasonal content, optimized experiences, or urgent security patches. That is, when your internet connection cooperates.

For large PS4 games, this can mean waiting forever for the downloads to finish. For example, "God of War Ragnarök" has a 118 GB download for its base game. Given that the median download internet speed for fixed broadband in American homes is 242.27 Mbps in 2024, according to SpeedTest by Ookla, this would take roughly about an hour. But, if you live in states like Alaska, West Virginia, or Montana, which all have median download speeds of 47 Mbps and below, this can take around 5 hours and 34 minutes. If you suspect that a slow internet connection is the cause of your PlayStation 4 download problems, here are some ways to fix it.