10 Reddit Hidden Features You Need To Browse Like A Pro

There's a good chance you already know plenty about Reddit, the social aggregation site where people can share news stories, personal anecdotes, and funny memes in a litany of subsections known as subreddits. These subreddits have different themes, so if you want to learn more about automotive repair or get advice when fixing your car — and you can't find that specific issue here on SlashGear — you'd do well to subscribe to r/AutoRepair.

Reddit often gets a bad rap, as is the case with most social media apps these days, but there's a lot of good to be found, provided you get your work done and don't spend hours out of the day browsing through the latest cringey videos. However, if you've ever felt like you could be a more efficient scroller, there's good news. Reddit has numerous hidden features and perks that allow you to navigate through the site effortlessly.

The Reddit Enhancement Suite is a good place to start. It's not directly affiliated with Reddit, as it's a browser extension that offers various tools to make browsing so much easier. You can hide your username to stay anonymous, upvote from your keyboard, and so much more. However, in the event you don't feel like adding another browser extension to your line-up, there are many features within Reddit itself, both the mobile app and desktop version, you can utilize without having to download something extra.

