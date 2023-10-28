How To View Deleted Reddit Posts: A Step-By-Step Guide
Whether you're on the hunt for the newest gossip about your favorite singer or are digging into what happened to the beloved Apollo app, Reddit will likely have some, if not all, of the answers you seek. It's like a treasure trove of information right in the palm of your hand, offering insights into virtually any topic under the sun.
While the majority of posts on the platform generally remain accessible even after a long time, you might occasionally stumble upon ones that have either been deleted by the users themselves, the moderators, or some fancy bots. In such cases, you can always opt to search elsewhere for the information you need. However, if you really want to retrieve the contents of the deleted post, there are alternative routes you can take.
We'll dive into the step-by-step process of how to view deleted Reddit posts using two popular workarounds: Wayback Machine and Google Cached Links.
With the Wayback Machine
The Wayback Machine is a tool offered by the Internet Archive, a non-profit digital library (where you can also interact with old software). It archives publicly available web pages, so if the deleted Reddit post you wish to read is accessible even without signing in or creating an account, then the Wayback Machine can retrieve the content for you. Follow this step-by-step guide on how to use this service:
- Go to the deleted Reddit post you want to recover.
- Click on the address bar and copy its URL.
- Hop on the Wayback Machine website.
- Paste the deleted Reddit post's URL in the address field.
- Click on Browse History.
- Go to the URLs tab.
- Click on one of the URLs on the list.
You'll then be able to view the deleted Reddit post. However, there will be no comments shown (even if they're not deleted on the original post) — you can only see the post and nothing else.
With Google Cached Links
Google creates and saves a snapshot of the web pages it indexes and then makes these snapshots accessible via cached links. When you visit a cached link, you'll be able to see the webpage as it appeared during Google's last crawl. This provides you with an opportunity to view deleted Reddit posts. Here's how to do so:
- Visit the Reddit post you wish to recover.
- Hop on the address bar and copy the post's URL.
- Go to Google Search.
- Paste the copied URL in the search bar (not your browser's address bar).
- Hit the Google Search button or your Enter key.
- Locate the post in the search results.
- Click on the More options button (three vertical dots) above the post title.
- Select the down arrow to expand the options.
- Press on Cached.
It's important to note, however, that this method may not work 100% of the time. There are instances when the Cached option won't appear in every deleted post, and even if it does, clicking on it will only lead you to a 404 error at times. You might also encounter occasions when looking up the Reddit URL on Google Search won't produce any results at all.