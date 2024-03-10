How To Get Free Access To Microsoft PowerPoint
Every time you need to present an overview of a plan or a report to a whole room of people, chances are you turn to Microsoft PowerPoint. And who doesn't? It's popular for its wide array of features that make creating effective presentations a walk in the park. PowerPoint comes with a host of keyboard shortcuts for easy navigation, subtitles and video recordings for your audience's benefit, and a variety of transitions, animations, and designs for better engagement.
But with these nifty features comes a hefty price tag. At the moment, the personal plan — which includes other Office apps — is at $69.99 a year. This might be the most budget-friendly option, especially if you plan to use the other Microsoft Office apps, too. Unfortunately, you can't buy PowerPoint alone, but there are a few workarounds you can use to get access to PowerPoint at no cost to you at all.
Method #1: Sign up for a free Microsoft account on the Office website
Microsoft offers a web-based version of PowerPoint completely free of charge to all users. Here's how you can access it:
- Visit the Microsoft 365 page.
- If you already have a free account with Microsoft, click Sign in. Otherwise, press "Sign up for the free version of Microsoft 365" to create a new account at no cost.
- On the Office home page, select PowerPoint from the side panel on the left.
- Click on "Blank presentation" to create your presentation from scratch, or pick your preferred free PowerPoint template from the options at the top (there's also a host of editable templates you can find on the Microsoft 365 Create site).
- Create your presentation as normal. Your edits will be saved automatically to your Microsoft OneDrive as long as you're connected to the internet.
It's important to keep in mind, though, that while you're free to use this web version of PowerPoint to create your slides and edit templates, there are certain features it doesn't have that you can find on the paid version. For instance, you can access only a handful of font styles and stock elements like images, videos, icons, and stickers. Designer is also available for use on up to three presentations per month only (it's unlimited for premium subscribers). When presenting, you won't find the Present Live and Always Use Subtitles options present in the paid plans. The biggest caveat of the free version is that it won't get any newly released features, unlike its premium counterparts.
Method #2: Install Microsoft 365 (Office) to your Windows
Don't fancy working on your presentation in a browser? If you have a Windows computer with the Office 365 apps pre-installed or downloaded from a previous Office 365 trial, you can use the Microsoft 365 (Office) app instead. Unlike the individual Microsoft apps that you need to buy from the Microsoft Store, this one is free to download and use. Here's how to get free PowerPoint on the Microsoft 365 (Office) app:
- Search for Microsoft 365 (Office) on the Microsoft Store app.
- Install and open it.
- Sign in with your Microsoft account. Alternatively, press "Create free account" if you don't have one yet.
- Click on Create on the left side panel.
- Select Presentation.
- In the PowerPoint window that opens, log in using your account.
- Press Accept on the "Free 5-day pass" section. This lets you use PowerPoint (and Word and Excel) for five days — free of charge and without having to input any payment information.
- Create your presentation as usual. As you're using the desktop version, you can access the full features of PowerPoint, including the ability to present in Teams, export the presentation as a video file, translate the slides' content to a different language, and even work offline.
The only downside of this method is the time limit. Once the five days are up, you can no longer open the PowerPoint desktop app. However, all your files will still be accessible to you. If you saved them to OneDrive, you can continue editing them on the web app. If you saved them to your computer, you can upload them to OneDrive and edit them from there.
Method #3: Download the Microsoft PowerPoint app on your Android or iOS device
If you're always on the move and need the flexibility of creating and editing presentations on your Android or iOS device, you'll be glad to know that PowerPoint is free and available for offline use on your mobile phones. But — of course, there's a but — you can only access the free version if your device is under 10.1 inches. Anything bigger than that requires a premium subscription. If your phone fits the bill, then follow these steps to get free PowerPoint on your device:
- Install Microsoft PowerPoint from the App Store or Google Play Store.
- Log in using your existing Microsoft email or enter a new email address to create one if you don't already have an account.
- On the "Get Microsoft 365 Personal Plan" screen, press Skip For Now.
- If you're offered a free trial, select Try later (or enjoy the free 30-day trial if you're interested).
- To make a new presentation, tap the plus sign in the upper right corner.
- Change the "Create in" option from OneDrive – Personal to a folder on your device. This allows you to save the presentation to your local storage and make offline edits.
- Press "Set as default" to set your local folder as the default file storage location.
- Choose your template from the selection or use a blank presentation.
- Edit your presentation as needed.
Do note that PowerPoint mobile comes with some restrictions. There's no option to insert stock elements, change the slide size to a custom size, use the Designer feature, or display the presentation in Immersive Reader mode. However, you can use font styles considered premium on the web app.
Method #4: Use your school email address
Office 365 Education is free for students and teachers, provided they have an email address from an eligible school. To check for your eligibility, here's what you need to do:
- Go to the Office 365 Education page.
- Type in your school email address in the empty text field.
- Press "Get Started."
- On the next screen, verify your eligibility. If you're eligible, you'll be asked to select whether you're a student or a teacher. If your school isn't recognized, however, you'll get a message telling you so.
- For those who are eligible, proceed with creating your Office 365 Education account. Make sure your school email can receive external mail, as Microsoft will send you a verification code for your account.
- Once you're done filling out the form, press "Start." This will open your Office 365 account page.
You can then start making your PowerPoint presentation using the web app. If your school's plan supports it, you can also install the Office 365 apps to your computer by clicking the "Install Office" button on your Office 365 account page and running the downloaded installation file. What sets the Office 365 Education account apart from the regular free account is that you have unlimited personal cloud storage and access to other Office apps like Word, Excel, and Outlook.