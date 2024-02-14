5 Of The Best Apps To Create And Edit Presentations On Android Devices

If you're already in the Google ecosystem and using apps like Drive, Meet, and Calendar, Google Slides is one of the top presentation apps for you. One of its main draws is its seamless interconnectivity with other Google products. Create a presentation in the Slides app, and it will pop up in Drive automatically. Punch in your Google Meet meeting ID, and you can show your presentation directly in Slides -– no need to install the Meet app itself. Connect Slides with your Calendar, and you can also start presenting your Slides file for a scheduled meeting in Meet. Another nifty presentation feature of Slides is its live Q&A session that allows you to display questions on the screen as you go.

Editing and creating presentations from scratch is a breeze in Slides, too. There are several Slides templates to get you started, along with a handful of themes and layouts you can switch to depending on your style and content. Slides comes with all the standard formatting options at your disposal, including font styles, sizes, colors, and emphasis (e.g., bold, italics, underline). Just like in other Google products like Docs and Sheets, Slides lets you leave comments and enable offline use for certain files.

Google Slides won't cost you a dime — all you need is a Google account. The downside, however, is that the Android app has limited font styles and doesn't let you add slide transitions. For those extras, you'll need to open your presentation in the web app on a computer.