5 Of The Best Google Slides Templates For Simple Presentations

If you are looking for a basic template that can help you prioritize content over excessive design elements, the Your big idea template in the template gallery of Google Slides can be a good option. By default, it comes with an orange background, but if that is too strong for you, you can change the background color by clicking Background in the toolbar. Expand the color option and pick any color you like.

You can also choose from a wide range of layouts such as one-column text, big number, main point, etc. This template is 21 slides long, but you have the option to add more if you want.

The Your big idea template is suitable for presentations that need a clear and convincing message that resonates with the audience. It can help you showcase your innovative idea, product, or service with a simple design. The only downside is that since the template is not very creative, it may not be suitable for some topics or audiences.

You can find it in the Personal section of the Google Slides template gallery.