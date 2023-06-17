How To Use The Reddit App's Hidden, Anonymous Browsing Mode
Regardless of why you want your web activity to be private, access to anonymous browsing has become an expectation in today's world. Reddit is no exception to this and offers users an option for private browsing on its official app.
This mode is only for the official Reddit app and is not directly applicable to third-party options like Apollo and Narwhal. Since Reddit's ongoing feud regarding access to its API is pushing people from third-party apps, it's a great time to learn this tip.
It's also worth noting that anonymous browsing isn't available on the Reddit desktop website, so you can only use this method with the official app. However, all major browsers like Chrome, Safari, and Edge all offer private browsing modes. While these alone won't provide the same level of functionality, you can couple them with a burner account to get the same effect as anonymous browsing on Reddit's official app.
How to know if you should use Reddit's anonymous browsing feature
When you think of anonymous browsing, some people's minds might go straight to NSFW or even nefarious content. However, Reddit's anonymous browsing feature can be a practical tool for users to explore varied subreddits without disrupting their personalized feeds.
For instance, if your primary interest is in ancient history, but you want to investigate an unrelated topic, such as astrophysics, you can employ the Reddit app's anonymous mode to ensure that this temporary interest does not interfere with the algorithm's understanding of their primary preferences, avoiding unwanted clutter in their feed.
Equally important is the impact on targeted advertisements. When researching for surprise gifts, you could find the element of surprise compromised due to algorithm-influenced ads revealing recent searches. An anonymous mode for these investigations can prevent the algorithm from picking up these searches, thereby maintaining the element of surprise.
How to turn on Reddit's anonymous browsing feature
If you haven't already, download and install the official Reddit app from the Google Play store or Apple's App Store and sign in using your username and password. This step is crucial since third-party browsing apps and the desktop website don't offer anonymous browsing.
- Open the Reddit app.
- Tap on the profile button at the top of your screen.
- Click the arrow by your username.
- In the menu that pops up, select Anonymous Browsing.
This action will hide all your Reddit browsings, allowing you to explore without altering your feed or revealing your activity.
Once you've finished your anonymous browsing, switching back to your regular profile is essential. This action ensures your everyday browsing habits and preferences continue to inform your personalized feed. While anonymous browsing offers a unique advantage, maintaining an accurate and customized feed depends on your main account's regular use.
It's also worth noting that anonymous browsing won't offer the same level of protection as a VPN, so if you're trying to mask your IP address to access region-restricted content, you'll need to go the extra mile.