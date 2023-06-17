How To Use The Reddit App's Hidden, Anonymous Browsing Mode

Regardless of why you want your web activity to be private, access to anonymous browsing has become an expectation in today's world. Reddit is no exception to this and offers users an option for private browsing on its official app.

This mode is only for the official Reddit app and is not directly applicable to third-party options like Apollo and Narwhal. Since Reddit's ongoing feud regarding access to its API is pushing people from third-party apps, it's a great time to learn this tip.

It's also worth noting that anonymous browsing isn't available on the Reddit desktop website, so you can only use this method with the official app. However, all major browsers like Chrome, Safari, and Edge all offer private browsing modes. While these alone won't provide the same level of functionality, you can couple them with a burner account to get the same effect as anonymous browsing on Reddit's official app.