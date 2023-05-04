Twitter: How To Use Advanced Search & Sort Through Every Tweet Someone's Posted

Twitter's advanced search is only available on the web and is best accessed on a laptop or PC. You can also use the Twitter website on your phone's browser by logging into your account. Here's how to use it to find tweets from someone's account.

Open the Twitter website and enter your query into the search bar. On the results page, tap the three dots (More) next to the search bar. Select Advanced search. Alternatively, go straight to the Twitter advanced search page. Fill in the appropriate fields and click on Search to see the results.

Depending on the filters used, you might see one or more tweets. If you can't find what you're looking for, using more search fields might be required to further refine the results. To do this, click on the three dots near the search bar and select Advanced Search again. Re-enter the details in the search fields and hit Search.

If you're satisfied with the results and think you might want to revisit that particular page later, click on the three dots and select Save Search. The next time you click on the Twitter search button, you'll be able to see your saved searches and go back to the same results page. To delete a saved search, click the red trash can icon next to it.