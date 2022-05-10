How To Follow Hashtags On Twitter

Have you ever wondered how to follow a hashtag on Twitter? If there's a particular topic you're interested in, following the related hashtag makes perfect sense. However, Twitter doesn't make it very intuitive to follow the hashtags you like, as there is no straightforward way to do so. There's no "click here to follow" type of thing — you'll have to employ some workaround methods, such as bookmarking the hashtag, adding it to your saved searches, or using TweetDeck. We'll go over all of these methods in our guide below.

Hashtags are a helpful way to determine whether the content you're looking at is something you want to read or not. Similarly, they help you search for content related to your interests. Twitter, much like Instagram, makes good use of hashtags in order to categorize posts, although arguably, Instagram relies on hashtags a lot more heavily (via ideamtg). On Twitter, you will often find posts that have thousands of likes and retweets but not a single hashtag. On the other hand, hashtags help aggregate content and let you navigate posts that are important to you, even if they're not always the most popular posts on the platform.

Tracking and following hashtags on Twitter is particularly useful if the hashtag you're interested in doesn't really change. Trending hashtags change on a day-to-day basis on Twitter, but some hashtags, such as company names or big topics like #technology, will remain the same. The bigger the topic, the more flooded the hashtag will be, so keep that in mind when choosing which few to follow. Let's get right to it and set up some easy ways to follow Twitter hashtags!