How To Remove Retweets From Your Twitter Timeline, And Why You Might Want To

Retweets are Twitter's way of sharing or reposting content. It allows you to share a tweet on your timeline with all your followers with a single tap. And the original tweet will appear with your username on top. You can also add your commentary on top of the tweet — a quote tweet. You can even retweet your own older tweets (via Twitter).

Now and then, you might find an exciting or funny retweet or quote tweet on your timeline. It's a great way to explore and discover new content you like. But more often than not, it's irrelevant or vitriolic tweets from accounts you don't follow.

The sheer ease (that single button tap) makes users quickly retweet on impulse. That impulsivity means your timeline will be crawling with retweets you don't care for. And you might wonder if your timeline would be less chaotic without them.

Officially, Twitter doesn't have a setting to remove all retweets from all people. You can always install a browser extension like Reduce Twitter if you have some technical know-how. Or run a script in your browser to disable retweets. But neither work across multiple devices.

However, there's a simple device-agnostic trick that hides all retweets. It'll declutter your feed, leaving only tweets from the people you follow. You can also reverse the change if you want the retweets back.