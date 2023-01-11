Is The Twitter Username You Wanted Taken? You Might Get A Chance To Buy It

Twitter may be exploring yet another way to increase profits. CEO Elon Musk's latest move is reportedly about selling desirable usernames to the highest bidder. Before his acquisition of the company, the vast majority of Twitter's income came from advertising revenue. Musk's arrival came with a number of cost cutting measures aimed at making Twitter profitable. Some of his more controversial policies led to an advertiser exodus. Major car manufacturers pulled out following a suggestion there may be a conflict of interest as Musk also owns major EV company Tesla. There was also a very public spat with Apple, wherein Musk initially claimed that the Silicon Valley giant had pulled almost all advertising from the platform following his takeover.

In terms of monetization, Musk's most ambitious scheme was Twitter Blue. The price of the premium service increased from just under $5 per month to $8, and it was tied to the verification system. Unfortunately for Musk, the initial implementation of the new system was a disaster. Trolls took advantage and imitated high-profile accounts, leading to the suspension of new Twitter Blue, while Musk and his team went back to the drawing board. Twitter Blue has since relaunched, but still has its problems. Despite its implementation, Musk is still looking for other ways to recoup some of the $44 billion he spent to acquire Twitter.