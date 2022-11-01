Use It Or Lose It: Old Twitter Accounts May Soon Be Deleted

Responding "definitely" to a suggestion from Erich Rusch about deleting inactive and abandoned Twitter accounts, Elon Musk seems to confirm that many profiles may face deletion faster than they did under previous management. Rusch's motivation for making the request was evidently the proliferation of appealing Twitter handles attached to inactive or sporadic accounts.

Obviously, this problem is far from unknown. A more deliberately malicious version is as old as the WWW protocol itself: cybersquatting. Legally, cybersquatting means using a domain name to profit from someone else's trademark (via Cornell University). A bad actor might scoop up a URL using the name of a company's most popular product, or a politician likely to run for office and the year they're likely to do so, in order to force the original trademark holder to buy the page at a steep markup.

Cybersquatting and its close cousin typosquatting (snagging a page identical to a popular URL except for a common spelling mistake) are relatively easy to pin down in website design. Social media makes things messier, though.