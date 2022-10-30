The Best Google Chrome Alternatives For Android

Having only launched version 1.0 in late 2019, Brave is fairly new. In spite of this, its unique features have attracted so many users that it now has over 100 million downloads on Google Play Store. Among the highlights of the app are the built-in VPN that works on top of its tracker and the ad blocker that doubles down on your privacy while browsing online. It also has its own crypto-wallet, Brave Wallet, where you can store and track your crypto assets.

Another thing that makes Brave stand out from its competitors is its unique way of handling targeted ads. Instead of bombarding you, Brave actually lets you decide whether to view or block them. If you opt to view Brave Private Ads, you can earn Basic Attention Tokens (or "BAT") that you can use for redeeming rewards or anonymously supporting your favorite websites. Additionally, you can decide how many ads Brave sends your way per hour. You can have as few as one or as many as ten.

These rich features make Brave a great browser, but unfortunately, the eat up a lot of your space. It's 224 MB, a massive leap compared to Chrome's 18 MB. So if you want to have it installed on your phone, you need to make room for it.