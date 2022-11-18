Facebook Vs. Twitter: Which Is The Worst Social Media App? - SlashGear Survey
Whether you're on all of the popular social media apps or just a few, it's likely that you may have an opinion on most of the ones you're aware of. Some people stick to Facebook and snub Instagram, while others have ditched Facebook and moved over to Twitter or TikTok. Of course, each of these apps and websites serves a different purpose, so it's not uncommon for people to have a few of them. All of these apps come with their fair share of flaws, though. Which social media app is the worst of them all? We've asked our readers to make that call, and we now have the results.
Depending on how long you've been on the internet, you may have tried out all the apps, or just some. Every couple of years, a new social media sensation pops up and claims the hearts of users for weeks, months, or even years. One of the latest sensations is still TikTok, with a formula that Instagram, Snapchat, and YouTube all seem eager to imitate. However, Twitter has gotten the most coverage lately, all thanks to its brand-new CEO Elon Musk.
Following a $44 billion deal, Musk now owns Twitter, and many users and employees alike are fleeing the platform due to the "hardcore" environment that Musk seems eager to instate. With thousands of employees laid off or having resigned, there's no telling how much longer Twitter could even be around. While it's still here, it scored a pretty high spot in our poll, although in this case, that's nothing to be proud of.
A battle of the giants
In our poll, we've asked 607 respondents based in the United States which social media app they thought was the worst. This could mean anything: from the rules on the platform, to the functionality it provides, or even the userbase and whether it's toxic or not. More often than not, all of these factors will play a part, and the results of our poll reflect the state of all of these apps, because it's a very close call between several. However, the battle for the #1 spot came down to just three: Facebook, TikTok, and Twitter.
You may have guessed it by now — Facebook was deemed the worst social media app by 23.23% of our readers, claiming the not-so-prestigious #1 spot in our survey results. TikTok — ever the time-waster with some funny, but also some dangerous trends — came in second with 20.10%. Twitter, with all of its chaos and drama, was a close third with a score of 19.93%.
Surprisingly, the apps that follow also have rather high scores. Mastodon, which for many is considered to be an alternative to Twitter, is the worst app according to 16.31% of our readers. Snapchat, a comparatively much more established app, scored 15.49%. Lastly, we have Instagram with just 4.94%. While Instagram may propagate some unhealthy beauty standards, it seems to be the least bad of all the other apps based on these results.