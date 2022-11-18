Facebook Vs. Twitter: Which Is The Worst Social Media App? - SlashGear Survey

Whether you're on all of the popular social media apps or just a few, it's likely that you may have an opinion on most of the ones you're aware of. Some people stick to Facebook and snub Instagram, while others have ditched Facebook and moved over to Twitter or TikTok. Of course, each of these apps and websites serves a different purpose, so it's not uncommon for people to have a few of them. All of these apps come with their fair share of flaws, though. Which social media app is the worst of them all? We've asked our readers to make that call, and we now have the results.

Depending on how long you've been on the internet, you may have tried out all the apps, or just some. Every couple of years, a new social media sensation pops up and claims the hearts of users for weeks, months, or even years. One of the latest sensations is still TikTok, with a formula that Instagram, Snapchat, and YouTube all seem eager to imitate. However, Twitter has gotten the most coverage lately, all thanks to its brand-new CEO Elon Musk.

Following a $44 billion deal, Musk now owns Twitter, and many users and employees alike are fleeing the platform due to the "hardcore" environment that Musk seems eager to instate. With thousands of employees laid off or having resigned, there's no telling how much longer Twitter could even be around. While it's still here, it scored a pretty high spot in our poll, although in this case, that's nothing to be proud of.