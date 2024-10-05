Things You Should Look For When Buying A Vintage Jeep

Jeeps are meant to be taken off-road, and this can mean using them in snowy and muddy conditions, and even crossing a stream or two. The removable top makes CJs and Wranglers popular in coastal areas, where salt in the air or from road treatment can corrode metal quickly. The floor pans, rocker panels, and frame are particularly prone to rust.

Remove the floor mats and peel carpeting back from the sides of the interior to check for rust holes in the floor and sills, and crawl underneath and give everything a good poke with a screwdriver. That's also a good test for any apparent rust spots on the frame. Surface rust can be sanded and repainted, but a frame that crumbles when prodded is a sign that you should walk away and find another Jeep.

Check for previous frame repair; freshly painted or welded segments are obvious signs this work has been done. If the rocker panels have been covered with rock sliders (metal guards on the panels), ask the seller to remove them so you can make sure they're not hiding severe rust damage. Inspect the body mounts carefully; they rust easily, and rot here can mean a difficult repair. Most other rusty body segments can be replaced more easily, so this doesn't have to be a dealbreaker if you can knock those replacement costs off the asking price.

