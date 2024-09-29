What Are Rocker Panels On A Truck? (And Can They Be Replaced?)

A truck's rocker panels are exterior body panels located below the entry doors spanning the area between the front fender and rear of the cab. Their location near the underside of the truck and long horizontal expanse makes them susceptible to rust and damage. Rusted-out rocker panels are especially common in areas that experience significant winter weather where highway crews use road salt to keep roads clear of ice.

Trucks used for off-road adventures can experience rocker panel damage when climbing over rocks, negotiating forest roads, or splashing through muddy trails. Purpose-built off-road trucks typically employ rock sliders to protect rocker panels and add a step rail to make entering taller trucks less challenging for shorter folks.

Protecting your truck's rocker panels while off-roading is a great idea and could keep them in great shape for the life of the truck. Washing your truck, including the underside, thoroughly is another good way to keep your rocker panels looking showroom new for years to come.

Keeping your truck's rocker panels free from damage and corrosion is important, as rockers are a structural component to your truck, whether it's a unibody or cab-on-frame design. But what happens when they do get damaged or rust begins to appear from the inside out, can they be replaced? Let's look into what it takes to replace your truck's rocker panels.

