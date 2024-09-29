What Are Rocker Panels On A Truck? (And Can They Be Replaced?)
A truck's rocker panels are exterior body panels located below the entry doors spanning the area between the front fender and rear of the cab. Their location near the underside of the truck and long horizontal expanse makes them susceptible to rust and damage. Rusted-out rocker panels are especially common in areas that experience significant winter weather where highway crews use road salt to keep roads clear of ice.
Trucks used for off-road adventures can experience rocker panel damage when climbing over rocks, negotiating forest roads, or splashing through muddy trails. Purpose-built off-road trucks typically employ rock sliders to protect rocker panels and add a step rail to make entering taller trucks less challenging for shorter folks.
Protecting your truck's rocker panels while off-roading is a great idea and could keep them in great shape for the life of the truck. Washing your truck, including the underside, thoroughly is another good way to keep your rocker panels looking showroom new for years to come.
Keeping your truck's rocker panels free from damage and corrosion is important, as rockers are a structural component to your truck, whether it's a unibody or cab-on-frame design. But what happens when they do get damaged or rust begins to appear from the inside out, can they be replaced? Let's look into what it takes to replace your truck's rocker panels.
Replacing rocker panels on a truck
If your truck's rocker panels are damaged or rusting through, the easiest way to get them replaced is by taking it to a reputable body shop. They have the tools, equipment, experience, and access to the parts to do the repair correctly so that they won't rust out a few years down the road. Professional repair is expensive, however, with Reddit users reporting repair quotes ranging from $1,000 to $2,000 depending on the extent of the damage.
If you're so inclined, you could buy the equipment needed to set up your own home body repair and paint shop. The first step is to remove all of the corroded metal from the rocker panel area and behind it. If the damage or rust is extensive, the structure of the truck cab could be compromised and require more in-depth repairs than simply replacing the rocker panel.
Auto parts suppliers typically sell two types of replacement rocker panels. The easiest type to install is the slip-on variety. While these rockers may require drilling holes or installing screws into the existing metal, applying body fillers, sanding, and painting, they don't require welding. Welded rocker panel replacements require welding to attach them to the truck's existing metal structure.
While slip-on replacements are easier, welded rockers don't have screws that can vibrate loose over time. If you catch the rust before significant damage is done to the rocker panel or supporting structure, it's possible to perform rust repair on your truck without welding.