Makita Vs. Milwaukee: Who Sells The Better Belt Sander?

A quality belt sander is an incredibly useful tool to have in your collection. It might not be as good for subtle detail work as a random orbital sander or a palm sander, but there are few tools out there that are better suited to stripping paint, filing down ridges, or any other jobs that require the rapid removal of large amounts of material. So anyone who plans to put in more than a couple of hours using a belt sander will probably want to make sure they get a good one.

Makita and Milwaukee are both ranked among the best power tool brands on the market. Each of these companies offers several belt sanders in a variety of different sizes and styles. Those who are interested in purchasing a sander from one of these companies might be interested in knowing a bit more about them.

How many varieties does each brand offer, what are the sanders' respective specs, what do professional reviewers think of them, and which of them offers the better value for the money? Both companies offer quality products, so there isn't really a wrong choice here, but we can attempt to gauge which of these brands sells the better belt sander for your needs by taking a look at each of these factors.

