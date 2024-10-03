7 Wolfram Alpha Features You Probably Didn't Know Existed

If you've been on the internet for a while, you might know Wolfram Alpha as the website where you chuck your calculus homework to get answers in a jiffy. At the time, it already felt like a cheat code and was whispered like a secret among students. Alongside the great math teachers of YouTube's past, there was a time when it was a crucial tool for some to survive the perils of secondary education. But, after years of making computational data accessible, Wolfram Alpha is still very much not just alive but also thriving with the rise of natural language processing algorithms.

Through the years, Wolfram Alpha's main website has improved its interface to make it easy to ask a question, type in your math problem, use the on-screen keyboard, and upload photos from your computer. If you're feeling bored, there's even a cute little button that you can press just to see some random facts. In 2024, Wolfram Alpha offers a range of products and services, which include specialized tools for educators, developers, and enterprises.

For people who need more hardcore computation for their own data, there's a Wolfram Alpha Pro subscription that starts at $5 per month, which can help users visualize complex information into digestible means. Wolfram Alpha even released app versions that you can download on iOS, Android, Mac, and Windows for your on-the-go computational needs. But, whether you're using your desktop or mobile phone, here are some features that you may have missed out on.

